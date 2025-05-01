Liverpool are in talks to bring Christopher Nkunku to Anfield, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals Chelsea’s stance on the forward’s future.

The Reds have one of the best attacking units in the Premier League, led by Mohamed Salah, who is banging in the goals for fun and has found the back of the net 28 times already in the league. One of the reasons why Liverpool have become the champions of England this season is that they have scored a whopping 80 goals in 34 matches.

However, the Merseyside club still want to strengthen their attacking unit, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reporting that Liverpool are keen on signing Sweden international striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

There has also been speculation that Liverpool are interested in a summer deal for Cole Palmer.

However, Chelsea have made it clear that the England international attacking midfielder is not for sale.

It seems that Liverpool have reacted to that stance by trying to sign another of the Chelsea attackers.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has told TBR that the newly-crowned Premier League champions have been in talks with the agents of Christopher Nkunku.

Bailey said: “The player’s representatives are doing their due diligence on options – as Roy Keane would say they are ‘doing their job’ making sure all options are on the table.

“Nkunku has known since last summer that he could leave Chelsea and he almost departed in January, but this summer he will almost certainly depart Stamford Bridge.

“As it stands I am told that a move to Europe is the most likely option – but his people are touching base with clubs in England.

“Arsenal, Liverpool, Man United, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Tottenham have all been spoken to in the past few months.”

Chelsea ready to sell Christopher Nkunku – sources

Nkunku joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 for £52million and has a contract with the Blues until 2029.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has played the 27-year-old France international predominantly as a forward this season.

Nkunku has scored 14 goals and given five assists in 42 appearances for the Blues this season.

However, the forward has made only nine starts in the Premier League, and it comes as a surprise that Liverpool are interested in a player who is not a regular in the Chelsea first team.

Chelsea, though, are ready to offload Nkunku, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealing that the Blues are keen on a quick sale.

The Blues have made Nkunku available for a sale this summer and are willing to cut ties with the forward.

Bailey has added in TBR that a move to Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur could be tempting for the Chelsea forward.

The journalist noted: “Chelsea want to recoup as much of their plus £50m outlay, but that looks difficult at this juncture.

“I am told the player is very happy in London, and so would a move to a Arsenal or Tottenham appeal?

“I believe it would but as it stands those options are not advanced – but Arsenal and Spurs both have an historic interest in the player. Both want a wide forward, so you could see the fit.

“There is interest back in Germany – Bayern Munich like him, a new deal for Leroy Sane doesn’t rule out them making a move but it is not pressing. Former club RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen also admire him.

“Atletico Madrid have also shown some interest, as have the Saudi Pro League – who are willing to offer him a pay rise to move.”

