€40m Greek winger ready to join Liverpool in January but it’s Tottenham who plan mid-season bid

Tottenham Hotspur might be planning to make a bid for Christos Tzolis to bring him to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this month, but the Club Brugge winger has publicly revealed his desire to move to Anfield and star for Liverpool instead.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reported on January 3 that Tottenham are keen on a 2026 deal for Tzolis. The north London club are on the hunt for a left-winger in the January transfer window and believe that the Club Brugge star would be a great signing for Thomas Frank’s side.

Tottenham have been following Tzolis in recent months and have the 23-year-old on their list for a potential bid in the January transfer window.

Sources have told us that Club Brugge would demand at least €40million (£35m, $47m) to let the Greek winger leave in the middle of the season.

While Tottenham will feel that they have the financial capability to meet those demands, last season’s Europa League winners will not be pleased to hear that Tzolis wants to join Liverpool.

The winger has said that he is not going to push for a move away from the Belgian club in the middle of the season, but a switch to Liverpool or Barcelona would be something that he would jump at.

Tzolis told Het Nieuwsblad when asked about joining Atletico Madrid: “I want to go to a top team. That’s all I can say.”

When asked if he could leave in January, the winger replied: “I’m not aware of any concrete interest at the moment, so I’m not even considering it. Maybe you know more than I do (laughs).

“I’d like to win the title here first. Although you never know, so I can’t say with 100% certainty that I’ll stay this winter.

“If a crazy team comes along, like Barcelona, ​​Liverpool… Anyway, you know what I mean. But I don’t think that will happen in the winter.”

Tzolis added: “Don’t get me wrong: I’m really happy here.

“But I feel ready for a team that’s competing for trophies in one of the four biggest European leagues. That’s my ambition.

“I only want to leave Club Brugge for a truly top team.”

Christos Tzolis addresses Crystal Palace interest

There are no concrete reports that Liverpool and Barcelona are interested in Tzolis, but it would not come as a surprise if the two clubs start to take a closer look at him.

The Greece international has scored 11 goals and given 15 assists in 30 appearances for Club Brugge so far this season.

During the 2024/25 campaign, Tzolis found the back of the net 21 times and registered 16 assists in 56 matches in all competitions.

Crystal Palace wanted to sign Tzolis in the summer of 2025, and the winger has now addressed interest from the London club.

Tzolis said: “That interest came just before the match against Rangers, so my focus was on that.”

When asked if he was tempted to join Palace, the winger said: “A little bit. I like the way Crystal Palace plays football.

“I considered whether it might be a good opportunity or not, but I immediately told Devy Rigaux and the staff that I wouldn’t push.

“It would be bad for the team if I didn’t want to train or play because I wanted to secure a transfer. That’s not how I am.

“A month earlier, I had signed a new contract. But okay, everyone listens when there’s an offer, although I didn’t want to go to Crystal Palace at any cost.

“Staying was also perfectly fine. I don’t regret anything. On the contrary, this was even the best choice.”

