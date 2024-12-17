Liverpool fans have been given an enormous lift over Mo Salah after a Premier League legend dropped bombshell claims that the Egyptian superstar has “renewed his contract for two more seasons” – while another icon of the English game has revealed what the Reds talisman is doing better than ever before this season under Arne Slot.

The 32-year-old has established himself as Liverpool‘s most influential player since his move from Roma for a bargain £36.9m back in summer 2017. Helping the Reds to win seven major honours in that time, Salah has catapulted himself into the history books at Anfield with an astonishing record in front of goal that has seen him deliver an incredible 227 goals and 100 assists from just 372 appearances in their colours – a goal contribution every 1.13 appearances.

However, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, Salah is now an alarming 15 days away from being able to sign a pre-contract agreement to join an overseas club of his choosing.

And while officials at Liverpool have held extensive talks behind the scenes to try and reach an understanding, the two parties are yet to strike an agreement that ensures their Egyptian king can continue to reign on Merseyside.

Understandably that has caused some panic among supporters, but now an unlikely source in, serial former Manchester City title-winner Sergio Aguero, has spilled the beans and dropped the stunning revelation that Salah’s new deal at Anfield has actually now been agreed upon.

“So, I’ve read a little about this over the past few hours,” Aguero told Stake.

“As I understand, Salah’s renewed [his] contract with Liverpool for two more seasons. I think this should clear all doubts about his future.

“He remains a key player and a fresh contract is the best news Liverpool could receive.”

Aguero may have jumped the gun – but Salah agreement is close

FSG have long made the retention of Salah their top focus and while reaching an agreement has taken some time to reach, Aguero’s claims that a deal has now been signed will certainly give supporters a much-needed boost.

Sources have explained to us that the issues around Salah’s renewal have centred around the wages the player is seeking, together with the length of the deal. And while the 32-year-old is still doing the business right and is arguably in the form of his life at Anfield, FSG are painfully aware of committing on a deal that is too long, and then seeing the player’s form and fitness drop off.

That is certainly something both Jamie Carragher and Paul Merson have suggested might be an issue in having held FSG back.

However, it is well known that Salah’s focus has always been on extending his stay at Anfield, with journalist Ben Jacobs telling us last week where the situation is at and why the sticking point remained over his wages, given the star is already their best-paid player on £350,000 a week.

That comes after Sky Sports News’ senior reporter Melissa Reddy also gave an insight into Salah’s thinking.

“He [Salah] has made it abundantly clear that he wants to remain at Liverpool,” said Reddy on the Transfer Talk podcast. “And that is a very good position for the club to be in, in terms of these negotiations.

“Now, given Salah’s form, you do have the course of giving what he wants, but that is never how a negotiation starts. And I do know they’re getting closer in terms of discussing the structure of payments.

“He is the highest earner at the club, and he will continue to be the highest earner at the club even after these negotiations because of his form and worth beyond the pitch, deserves it.

“But it’s that how much of his payment is fixed, how much is variable based on performances, does he want to or do the club want to switch that balance because of his age?

“Then it is trying to protect against any dip in form and contract length. Is it a player option? Is it a dual mutual option? These are taxing things.

“And then you have to throw into the equation, Salah’s image rights, which is unlike what it is for any other player at the club, he is a commercial behemoth, especially when it comes to markets that Liverpool don’t ordinarily touch, like the Middle East.

“So I do know that from both parties side, they want to get it sorted. Salah would like to get it sorted soon, incredibly soon, he would have preferred if it was already done and dusted, given his frustrations being made public.”

Henry notices big change in Salah’s game; Alexander-Arnold blow

Few would argue Salah would not be worth a new deal at Anfield given his incredible form this season which has seen him already rack up 16 goals and 13 assists from just 23 games – a contribution every 64.93 minutes he has been on the field.

One man certainly impressed by his new-found levels is Thierry Henry, with the Arsenal icon explaining how the player has taken his performances to new heights this season by adding additional assists to his game.

“It’s for me the ‘I can’t make it at Chelsea, so I go to Fiorentina and Roma and now I’ll show you that I can make it in this league’,” Henry began on Monday Night Football.

“He went from thinking a lot about scoring goals and he still does. But now he’s like ‘Can I see before? Can I assist early? Can I do something different?’

“That’s a sign of a guy that uses his intelligence. The way he left the Premier League and the way he came back – it’s astonishing.”

Elsewhere, Liverpool appear to have suffered a blow in their quest to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield. That’s after a report claimed he is now seeking parity with Salah on Merseyside and that the two parties were a shockingly big distance apart over an agreement.

This revelation comes just a few days after reports in Spain insisted Real Madrid remained ‘confident’ of reaching an agreement to bring the player to the Bernabeu after a revelation over when an announcement may arrive.

Meanwhile, Slot has once again been heralded for transforming the fortunes of another Reds star in Cody Gakpo with the Dutch attacker not far away from Ryan Gravenberch in being regarded as their most improved player this season.

