Wild speculation that Virgil van Dijk is ready to stunningly join Trent Alexander-Arnold in quitting Liverpool for Real Madrid this summer have prompted a rapid update from Fabrizio Romano, with the transfer journalist also providing a big update on the Reds’ hope of tying their captain down to a new deal.

The worst-kept secret in football was unofficially let out of the bag on Tuesday morning when a number of top outlets and journalists confirmed that an agreement to take Liverpool vice-captain Alexander-Arnold to the Bernabeu has now been fully agreed and the Merseysiders informed of his decision.

Having agreed a five-year deal, netting the player riches beyond his wildest dreams, Liverpool have been forced to accept their fate over the 26-year-old, whose move to the Bernabeu will end a long-running transfer saga.

But while the exit of the 87-goal assist machine will leave manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes with a very sizeable hole to fill, it might not be the end of their nightmares amid startling recent reports that have claimed Van Dijk could also join Alexander-Arnold in ditching Merseyside for Madrid.

However, in the wake of the news that a move to take Alexander-Arnold to the Bernabeu is now done, Romano has provided a timely update to extinguish speculation that his Reds defensive colleague could join him in Spain next season.

“In recent weeks, we’ve had reports about Virgil van Dijk and Real Madrid. Let me say that this has never been the case, I’m hearing Real Madrid have never had a conversation with Virgil van Dijk, the agents of Virgil van Dijk never started any conversations with Real Madrid,” he stated on his YouTube channel on Tuesday afternoon.

“Clubs are always attentive and informed on the situation, but Real Madrid never started negotiations for Virgil, and Virgil never started conversations with Real Madrid.”

Update on Van Dijk’s new Liverpool contract

Van Dijk has also been linked with Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and most strongly, PSG, in recent days.

And while his deal at Anfield is due to expire at the season’s end, and gifting the 33-year-old a chance to join a club of his choosing on a free transfer, sources have long since stated to TEAMtalk that the Dutchman’s preference has always been to commit to a new deal.

Indeed, we understand that the Reds first submitted a new contract offer to their club captain back in November and, while it is still be signed, there remains optimism from those at Anfield that the Dutchman will put pen to paper on extended terms.

That view has since been shared by Ben Jacobs, who insists Van Dijk’s first priority remains Anfield.

“The first thing to note is that Van Dijk is giving priority to Liverpool. He is not negotiating with other clubs, which is the same approach Roberto Firmino took when departing Anfield in the summer of 2023,” the journalist said on Givemesport.

“Only after informing then-boss Jurgen Klopp that he wanted a new challenge did the Brazilian start formally speaking to suitors before eventually joining Al-Ahli.”

Now Romano has dropped his own update on those negotiations to keep Van Dijk at Anfield, adding: “What I’m hearing at this point on Virgil van Dijk is that Liverpool maintain their position and their intention to keep Virgil at the club and to make things happen in terms of new contract with negotiations ongoing with Liverpool hopeful to reach an agreement.”

Foot Mercato journalist Josue Casse also last week moved to play down talk of a move to the French capital for the 33-year-old, insisting that ‘there is no link between PSG and Van Dijk’.

Clearing up the rumours, he wrote: ‘To date, and contrary to rumours in the English press, there is no link between PSG and Virgil van Dijk. The Reds defender’s contract is out, and rumours are rife, but nothing has happened regarding the capital club.

‘PSG currently boasts a central defensive line that combines experience (Marquinhos) with youth (Beraldo, Pacho). The discussion in the corridors of Anfield was in no way linked to his future.’

Van Dijk also addressed speculation over his future in the build-up to the Carabao Cup final.

“Before the end of the season there’s going to be news.

“As long as I’m fully committed and have my full focus on the task ahead, and I love the club, that’s the main thing. That’s who I am,” he stated.

But in the wake of those comments, one controversial pundit has come down hard on the player, questioning his ‘role model’ image and suggesting the player is not as squeaky-clean as he likes to portray.

