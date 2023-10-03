Classy midfielder becomes ‘main priority’ for Liverpool as chances of veteran leaving rise due to signing plan

Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are both out of contract in 2024

Of the two main Liverpool players in the final year of their contracts, Thiago Alcantara is more likely than Joel Matip to earn a new deal, a reporter has claimed.

Both aged 32, Thiago and Matip are two of the elder statesmen in the Liverpool squad. While neither are guaranteed starters in their respective positions, they are still players who are capable of earning a significant amount of gametime.

For example, Matip has started five Premier League matches so far this season. On the other hand, Thiago is yet to feature due to injury, but he only needs three more appearances to reach 100 for the club. That said, plenty of competition for a place in midfield has arrived since he last played.

There is a chance that both of them could leave Liverpool on free transfers next summer. However, there have been reports suggesting either of them could stay via renewed terms, even though there may be some disagreements within the club on that front.

And according to transfer reporter Rudy Galetti, talks will be held with the representatives of both players about the chances of them getting new contracts.

READ MORE: Arsenal plan in tatters as Liverpool explode into winger chase, with Klopp landing on ultimate Salah successor

Galetti told Tribal Football: “Liverpool added to their agenda the discussions of the future of two players whose contracts expire in 2024: Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara. The Reds have not yet started talks for their extension, but they are ready to contact their entourage soon.

“The main priority is to approach Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp especially want to convince the Spanish midfielder to extend his contract for a short period, although the interest by Saudi clubs is concrete and real. In the next weeks the first contact is expected.”

Matip more likely to leave than Thiago

Indeed, Thiago is deemed to be more likely to get a new contract than Matip.

Galetti continued: “Talking about Matip, despite his will to remain, the chances of him leaving at the end of the season are growing. At the moment, Liverpool are evaluating the opportunity to reinforce – in the summer – the defence with a young profile. So, to date, the possible renewal of Joel is not in their plans.”

Interestingly, reports have suggested Liverpool as suitors for teenage Sao Paulo defender Lucas Beraldo. Their need for a young defender stems from the fact that as well as Matip, club captain Virgil van Dijk is 32 years old.

Matip and Thiago both joined Liverpool from Bundesliga clubs; the defender signed from Schalke on a free transfer in 2016 and the midfielder moved from Bayern Munich four years later.

While Thiago has the chance to reach an appearance landmark once he returns to full fitness, so too does Matip, since he is only seven games away from his 200th for Liverpool.