Clever Klopp plan revealed, with Liverpool to kibosh bumper offer for struggling star

Liverpool are ready to thwart a late Turkish move for Thiago Alcantara despite the Spaniard being in line to receive a surprising contract if he leaves.

Thiago, 32, was brought to Anfield back in 2020 to add the finishing touches to Liverpool’s midfield. The classy playmaker has dazzled more often than not on Merseyside, though injuries have plagued his time in England.

Indeed, Thiago was limited to just 18 league appearances last season and his recovery from hip surgery has ensured he’s yet to feature in the new campaign.

With injuries limiting his impact and his contract due to expire next summer, speculation Thiago could leave has begun to swirl.

What’s more, the fact Liverpool refreshed their midfield ranks with the additions of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch has complicated his situation further. When all are fit it remains unclear how much Thiago will feature.

The Turkish transfer window closes later today and Trabzonspor have emerged as the likeliest contender to make a late move for Thiago.

Reports in Turkey claimed Trabzonspor would hope for either a free transfer or a season-long loan. The loan route would effectively be a free transfer anyway given Thiago’s contract expires at season’s end.

When citing the Turkish claims, the Liverpool Echo revealed Thiago could be in line to receive a bumper three-year deal if signing with Trabzonspor.

Given Thiago’s chequered injury record and the fact he’s already 32, a three-year deal is far longer than many might have expected. What’s more, the Echo claimed if he remains at Anfield, Thiago isn’t likely to be offered a new deal when his current contract expires.

However, according to Football Insider, Liverpool have zero intention of terminating Thiago’s contract and allowing him to leave at any stage today.

Klopp counting on Thiago for Europa campaign?

FI reported Trabzonspor’s interest is ‘genuine’, though the Reds won’t play ball.

Explaining why, it’s revealed Jurgen Klopp still views Thiago as a ‘key member of his squad’.

Furthermore, it’s hinted Thiago could have a huge role to play in Liverpool’s Europa League campaign.

The Reds are expected to rotate heavily in the second-tier competition, though Thiago’s vast experience will be vital in Klopp’s much-changed line-ups.

Liverpool kick their quest for Europa League glory off on Thursday when travelling to Austria to face LASK. Toulouse (France) and Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) complete Liverpool’s group.

