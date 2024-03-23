Clever Real Madrid plan to prise Alexander-Arnold out of Liverpool revealed after second Fabrizio Romano update

How Real Madrid expect to engineer the transfer of Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold to the Bernabeu has been revealed, while Fabrizio Romano has provided a second update on the situation.

Eyebrows were raised when Fabrizio Romano broke news of Real Madrid eyeing up Trent Alexander-Arnold on Friday. Taking to X, the trusted transfer guru wrote: “Real Madrid are monitoring Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation at Liverpool.

“His current deal expires in June 2025 with no talks underway as of now. Liverpool have not indicated any desire to sell at this stage. There’s no indication of player’s views so far.”

Losing a player of Alexander-Arnold’s calibre would be a monumental blow for Liverpool for many a reason.

Aside from the fact he’s among the world’s best in his position, Alexander-Arnold at age 25 should only now be entering his prime years.

Furthermore, he is homegrown and losing the versatile right-back in the same summer as Jurgen Klopp departs would be a bitter pill to swallow.

Alexander-Arnold is one of three Liverpool superstars whose futures will soon come to a crossroads. Along with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, the trio’s respective contracts will only have one year remaining come the summer.

Now, according to Spanish journalist Jorge Picon, precisely how Real Madrid will attempt to prise Alexander-Arnold out of Anfield has been detailed.

READ MORE: Exit-bound Liverpool star targeted by two Euro giants as Reds eye Serie A maestro to replace him

Real Madrid mirror Alphonso Davies plan

He stated Los Blancos have a two-pronged plan in mind, with the first part relating a cut-price transfer this summer.

That plan would obviously be heavily reliant on Alexander-Arnold refusing to sign a new deal with Liverpool.

If it becomes apparent he won’t pen fresh terms, then the onus will be on Liverpool to cash in while they still can, thus reducing their ability to hold out for a gigantic sum.

Alternatively, if the right-back doesn’t sign a new deal but Liverpool still refuse to sell, Real Madrid would be content to wait until 2025 before landing Alexander-Arnold as a free agent.

The move mirrors their ongoing pursuit of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies.

The Athletic revealed in late-February that Real Madrid have struck an agreement on personal terms with the Canadian. Like Alexander-Arnold, Davies’ existing contract will expire in 2025.

As such, Real Madrid hope to sign Davies for a knock-down fee at season’s end. Failing that, they’ll wait until the end of next season before landing Davies on a free.

Of course, one way the whole story could be put to bed is if Alexander-Arnold signs a new contract with Liverpool.

Romano’s second update

But in a second update from Fabrizio Romano it was confirmed there is no movement on that front just yet.

Furthermore, Romano suggested the upheaval behind the scenes at Liverpool may be a factor that has resulted in Alexander-Arnold’s contract running perilously low.

Jurgen Klopp announced he’ll leave the club at season’s end having made that decision in November. Elsewhere, Michael Edwards has been re-hired and now serves as FSG’s overarching CEO of Football.

NEXT LIVERPOOL MANAGER: Monumental Xabi Alonso update destroys FSG plan as Leverkusen captain drops hint

The changes haven’t stopped there, with Richard Hughes drafted in from Bournemouth to replace Jorg Schmadtke as sporting director. Yet another new arrival was confirmed by Fabrizio Romano on Friday.

“Real Madrid are among the top clubs monitoring Trent Alexander-Arnold’s situation at Liverpool as the defender is out of contract at Anfield in 2025,” Romano wrote in Saturday’s version of his Daily Briefing column.

“The player is currently not in talks over a new deal and Real are attentive to this situation, which is normal when a big star’s contract is close to expiring.

“There has been no contact with any of the parties involved, just interest in the full-back at the moment.

“Of course, there have been major changes at Liverpool recently behind the scenes and the Premier League club’s new board will discuss their priorities and work to understand how to handle Trent’s situation, as at the moment they’re showing no plans or desire to sell Alexander-Arnold.”

DON’T MISS: Liverpool’s latest wonderkid & the international golazo that’s left our jaw dislocated