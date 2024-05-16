Close Jurgen Klopp ally drops huge hint on departing Liverpool manager’s next job

A close friend of Jurgen Klopp has shed light on where the iconic Liverpool boss will land when securing his next job.

Klopp announced back in January that he will bring his legendary stint at Anfield to a close this summer. The German, 56, will depart the Reds as one of the greatest managers in the club’s history and unquestionably their No 1 boss in the Premier League era.

Feyenoord’s Arne Slot is the man who’ll attempt to fill the gigantic void left by Klopp.

Whether Slot can live up to expectations or whether the job will swallow him whole – as it appears to have done with fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag over at Old Trafford – remains to be seen.

In any case, today’s update regards the future of Klopp and where his career will take him next.

When announcing his departure from Liverpool Klopp stressed he’ll take a lengthy sabbatical from the game.

According to a close ally of Klopp, rumblings of a quick return to management have no basis in fact and an extended absence WILL occur.

Furthermore, the source – Mainz executive, Christian Heidel – dropped two huge hints on where Klopp’s future could lay.

Heidel was Klopp’s manager during part of his playing career at Mainz. After moving up within the club, Heidel later appointed Klopp as manager in 2001 and worked with Reds hero during his entire managerial stint at Mainz between 2001-08.

READ MORE: Alexis Mac Allister: How £35m Liverpool hero became Klopp’s last transfer masterstroke

Heidel on Klopp future

In quotes carried by German outlet BILD, Heidel claimed to have an idea of what Klopp will and won’t do upon leaving Liverpool – including never managing another club in England aside from the Reds.

Suggestions he might one day take over at Dortmund’s great rival Bayern Munich were also dismissed.

Heidel said: “To all the people who now believe that he will be back in two months: That’s not Jürgen Klopp, I would put my hand in the fire for that. And I know a little bit about what he’s up to.

“The people who say that he is coming back tomorrow, what kind of pressure was on a coach like Jürgen Klopp – with these clubs that he had.

“It’s completely understandable to me that he just wants to take care of himself and his family now.”

Heidel concluded: “It won’t be that easy. I can’t imagine him ever coaching another club in England. That just doesn’t suit him. And I think that’s also very difficult in Germany.”

One potential next step in Klopp’s career that has been mooted is taking the German national team job.

Though given current boss Julian Nagelsmann recently extended his contract until 2026, Klopp may have to wait two full years before realising that ambition.

HAVE YOU SEEN: Jurgen Klopp’s 10 worst Liverpool signings of managerial reign with rare transfer mistakes ranked