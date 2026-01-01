Liverpool ‘close’ to surprise signing as Real Madrid opt AGAINST Anfield raid – multiple reports

Liverpool have been linked with a shock move for a formidable young defender

Liverpool are reportedly close to signing a very highly-rated centre-back in a surprise development, and it’s NOT Marc Guehi, while Real Madrid have decided against a big-money move for an Anfield favourite.

Arne Slot’s side went through a period of awful form by their standards, but they are fighting back, and have risen to fourth place in the Premier League table.

Sources have anticipated a fairly quiet January transfer window for Liverpool, which is no real shock after they spent almost £450million on new additions over the summer.

But the Reds are still on the lookout for reinforcements, and Slot is keen to add a new centre-back, as evidenced by the club’s previous failed pursuit of Palace star Guehi.

Guehi remains a top target for Liverpool, but reports suggest that they are close to agreeing a deal for another centre-back, which would come as something of a shock.

Keeping hold of key players is equally as important for Slot, though, and there is good news on that front due to a Real Madrid transfer decision.

Liverpool reportedly ‘close’ to surprise transfer

A report from Bolavip claims that Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez is ‘ close to becoming a Liverpool player’ as ‘negotiations have intensified’.

The major news outlet in the USA and South America had earlier reported that Liverpool were the ‘frontrunners’ for Ordonez, and now it has brought an update on the situation of the 21-year-old Ecuadorian international.

Liverpool will reportedly pay Ordonez ‘a fortune in salary’, which is close to ‘$4million (£3m, €3.41m) a year, almost triple his current salary at Club Brugge’.

Chelsea had previously shown interest in the defender, but that has since cooled, it’s claimed.

The report has added that Liverpool will have to pay Club Brugge over €40m (£35m, $47m) for Ordonez.

He has played 105 matches in all competitions for Club Brugge so far in his career, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process.

Ordonez is under contract at the Belgian club until the summer of 2029, having signed a new extension only in September 2025.

The report clearly needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, as no outlets in the UK have backed it up yet. But Ordonez is certainly an exciting young player, so he’s one to keep an eye on.

Real Madrid decide against Liverpool raid

Alexis Mac Allister has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. There is believed to be some truth to the suggestions that Xabi Alonso’s side are admirers of the Argentinian international.

However, the Spanish media is now reporting that Madrid are moving away from Mac Allister and are focusing on AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, instead.

AS, a Real Madrid-leaning publication, has reported that Madrid will ‘move away’ from making mega-signings such as Vitinha of Paris Saint-Germain or Mac Allister.

The report noted: ‘Time passes, and the strategy of incorporating young talent remains in place for the 2026 summer transfer window.

‘Sporting successes support this. Season after season, since the summer of 2019, major signings are viewed with the understanding that there’s a decade ahead to shape the first-team squad and to amortise the cost of these operations over time without difficulty.

‘Signing a fully developed player has become a thing of the past… Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Guler, Endrick, Huijsen, Carreras… are all footballers who respond to the aforementioned profile and in which Kees Smit, the midfielder of AZ Alkmaar, fits perfectly.

‘‘On January 20, Smit will be 20 years old. All the football in the world ahead and an operation that would move away from the three-digit signings, such as that of Vitinha or McAllister, footballers capable of generating the game that Real Madrid leaders and coaches believe they need.’

Liverpool tracking Bundesliga winger – he’ll be expensive

Meanwhile, sources confirm that Liverpool are one of several clubs interested in RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

However, we understand that recent reports claiming that he could be available for £50million this month are wide of the mark.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, has been told by sources that the supposed valuation is “laughable”. Leipzig have already confirmed that Diomande has no release clause in the contract, which runs until 2030.

