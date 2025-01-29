Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo is being looked at by Liverpool and could be brought in to replace Mo Salah if he leaves in the summer, while Tottenham and Newcastle are also keeping tabs on his situation.

The 25-year-old has been the Bees’ star performer this season, notching an impressive 14 goals in 23 Premier League appearances so far.

The difficulty Mbeumo’s suitors face is that Brentford have no desire to sell him now and that is unlikely to change in what remains of the transfer window.

From Mbeumo’s point of view, if he gets the opportunity to play Premier League and European football at an elite club with a big wage increase, he will be open to leaving Brentford.

Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham are the three clubs to have shown concrete interest in the 5ft 7 winger so far, although Spurs are having a difficult season and look set to miss out on European qualification, unless they win the Europa League.

Liverpool’s interest in Mbeumo is somewhat intertwined with Salah’s situation. The 32-year-old is set to stay at Anfield until at least the end of the season, but it’s still unclear whether he’ll extend his contract, which expires in six months.

Mbeumo, meanwhile, is under contract with Brentford until 2026, so they are under no immediate pressure to sell this month, but this means it’s likely he’ll leave in the summer if he doesn’t pen an extension.

Al-Hilal could push for Mo Salah after Neymar exit

Salah’s situation will determine how big Liverpool go for a player in the right-wing position in the summer. If Salah stays, it’s possible they could wait another window or two to bring someone in.

The Salah saga is going to be very interesting, because now that Neymar has left Al-Hilal to re-join former club Santos, the Saudi club may push to sign the Liverpool superstar.

Sources have made it clear that Al-Hilal will want to replace Neymar with another big name before the Club World Cup this summer and Salah is at the top of their wish list.

A deal all depends on Liverpool since Saudi dealmakers won’t formally approach Salah again unless given any encouragement. There is respect for Liverpool, their contract negotiations with Salah and his own timeline for making a decision.

Saudi Pro League sporting director Michael Emenalo knows Salah well and is aware there is no point pushing before Salah wishes to engage. Timing will be crucial if Saudi are to enter the race and sources feel the Egyptian will prioritise concluding Liverpool negotiations first, regardless of whether he stays or goes.

Mbeumo is on Liverpool’s shorlist of Salah replacement targets but he isn’t alone. Newcastle star Anthony Gordon remains on their radar but whether he is available in the summer depends on if the Magpies qualify for the Champions League.

If Newcastle don’t get Champions League football, there is a chance that one of their star players – Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Gordon – could be sold for PSR (Profitability and Sustainability) purposes.

