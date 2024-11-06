Liverpool are close to agreeing a contract with Virgil van Dijk, but still want defensive reinforcements

Liverpool are making good progress in contract negotiations with club captain Virgil van Dijk – but the Reds are still planning to sign a new centre-back with their shortlist of options now down to two names, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The Merseyside club are enjoying a superb start to life under new manager Arne Slot and the board are keen to back the Dutch coach in the upcoming transfer windows.

There is plenty of work to be done behind the scenes, however, with targets being evaluated and key players coming to the end of their current contracts.

Many expect Mo Salah to leave Liverpool at the end of this season when his deal expires, while Trent Alexander-Arnold could also leave on a free transfer amid interest from Real Madrid – although the Reds have not given up on tying him down to fresh terms.

Van Dijk is also on a contract which expires next summer. He is considered by many to be the best centre-back in the world and Liverpool don’t want to lose him, with Slot making his stance on the player crystal clear.

TEAMtalk sources close to the Reds have consistently stated that Liverpool are keen to extend his deal and keep him as the skipper for at least next season.

As previously reported, Liverpool’s chief negotiators have already held conversations with Van Dijk over a new contract and we understand an agreement is closer than people realise.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are hopeful of tying down Van Dijk to what will likely be a two-year contract extension, which would keep him at Anfield until he’s 35.

But that hasn’t stopped Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes looking at new centre-back targets as the club eyes more competition for Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarrell Quansah.

As previously revealed, Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Sevilla defender Loic Bade on numerous occasions this season and he is on a shortlist of targets for next summer.

Bade, 24, has a release clause of €50m (£41.7m / $53.8m) in his Sevilla contract, but the feeling is that he could be available for less at the end of the season.

The Frenchman isn’t the only player on Liverpool’s defensive wish list, however, with Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi also admired greatly.

The England international remains a concrete target for Newcastle, who saw four bids rejected for him over the summer – the last of which amounted to £65m including add-ons.

A switch to St James’ Park is not off the cards for Guehi and Newcastle could make another attempt for him in January.

TEAMtalk sources say though that Liverpool are a side to watch in the race for his signature as they look to pinch him from under the Magpies’ noses.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are keen to sign a new left-back to compete with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, with two Premier League stars on their shortlist.

Robertson’s performances have dipped over the last 12 months and it’s thought that Slot wants a new full-back with the quality to go straight into his starting XI.

Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield recently, with Liverpool and Chelsea both holding ‘major interest’ in the 23-year-old.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool have interest in another left-back, Milos Kerkez, and Bournemouth are of the understanding that he could be in his last season with them.

Liverpool view Kerkez, 20, as a potential long-term replacement for Robertson. They have been scouting him for months and have already done a detailed evaluation on the Bournemouth star.

In other news, Liverpool are reportedly interested in Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson – but face strong competition from Arsenal for his signature.

The Reds are keen to strenghten in the middle of the park – as evidenced by their failed pursuit of Martin Zubimendi over the summer.

However, Arsenal are claimed to be leading the race for the £33m-rated Frankfurt star despite Liverpool being ‘very interested’ in a January deal.

