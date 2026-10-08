Liverpool in crisis with expected absences sparking new-look XI v Man City

Liverpool are expected to be without anything closely resembling a striker when Manchester City visit Anfield on Sunday, with the dreaded international break once again proving costly.

Rarely an international break goes by without Liverpool suffering an injury to at least one of their regular starters. In the extended break just gone, that happened three times.

Jeremy Jacquet, Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak all picked up issues, though on Thursday, Jacquet was spotted training as normal.

As such, the France international is expected to feature from the off against Man City on Sunday, with the goalkeeper and back four that kept three successive clean sheets in the Premier League prior to the international break remaining unchanged.

However, all bets are off with the midfield and forward line, with neither of Gakpo (ankle) or Isak (thigh) training on Thursday.

Isak would be Liverpool’s number one option up front if all were fit. Hugo Ekitike – still recovering from an Achilles tear – would be option two, and the versatile Gakpo option three.

But with none of that trio expected to start, Iraola must get creative when compiling his starting eleven.

Confirming the injury news, ThisIsAnfield editor, Jack Lusby, wrote on X: ‘Jeremy Jacquet has been in #LFC team training ahead of Sunday vs. Man City.

‘No sign of Cody Gakpo or Alexander Isak as of yet.’

Soon after, the Liverpool Echo’s Paul Gorst, wrote on the same platform: ‘Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak are major doubts for Liverpool’s visit from Manchester City after appearing to miss training today.

‘Jeremy Jacquet was able to take part in the session.’

How Liverpool could line up v Man City

There’s no shortage of ways Iraola could line his side up, though none are ideal.

As mentioned, Alisson in goal, and a back four of Ronald Araujo, Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk and Milos Kerkez virtually picks itself.

The make-up of the midfield will depend entirely on who Iraola shifts into his forward line.

If Florian Wirtz is deployed as a false nine, Dominik Szoboszlai would assume the No 10 role, with Alexis Mac Allister partnering Ryan Gravenberch in the middle. Bradley Barcola will start on one wing, with either Rio Ngumoha or Victor Munoz taking the final spot on the other.

Alternatively, Iraola could go with Szoboszlai as the false nine – something he trialled in pre-season – thus leaving Wirtz in the No 10 role. The rest of the front six would remain as above.

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If Iraola selects a winger up front, such as the ultra-pacey Munoz, Barcola and Ngumoha would operate on the flanks, with Wirtz keeping the No 10 role. Szoboszlai would retain his spot in the double pivot, with one of Gravenberch or Mac Allister missing out.

Another who could factor into this equation is Lewis Koumas, whose relentless pressing could see the Wales international given an unexpected start at the tip of the attack.

In truth, it’s anybody’s guess who Iraola selects ahead of the defence, though the one thing that looks increasingly certain is there’ll be no recognised striker on the pitch.