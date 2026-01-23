After signing Luis Diaz from Liverpool in the summer of 2025 and dealing a major blow to Reds manager Arne Slot, Bayern Munich are planning a second raid on Anfield, with yet another winger their target, according to a report.

Bayern signed Diaz from Liverpool last summer for a total of €75million (£65m, $88m), including add-ons. Diaz was a star at Liverpool, scoring 41 goals and providing 23 assists in 148 appearances for the Reds, and he has been a huge success at Bayern.

The former Liverpool winger has found the back of the net 14 times and has provided 11 assists in 26 appearances for Bayern so far this season.

It seems that Diaz’s success at the Allianz Arena has led Bayern to contemplate a €75m (£65m, $88m) bid for Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo, according to Bayern Space, a reputable account on X with almost 31,000 followers and has been praised by respected reporters like The Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele.

The X account often provides insights into German and European powerhouse Bayern and was among the first to report Michael Olise’s release clause in his contract.

According to Bayern Space, Bayern have turned towards Gakpo after RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande turned down the chance to move to the defending German champions.

Bayern wanted to sign Gakpo last summer, but the Netherlands international winger eventually signed a new contract until the summer of 2030.

Bayern Space wrote on X at 9:57am on January 23, 2026: ‘Bayern, led by Max Eberl, are actively searching for a left winger following the heavy rejection by Yan Diomande, revealed here exclusively weeks ago.

‘Since then, several names have been discussed internally, with one repeatedly resurfacing, Cody Gakpo.

‘Eberl is a strong admirer of the Liverpool forward, and within Bayern’s scouting department there is a clear belief that the sheer amount of space, time, and reduced defensive resistance in the Bundesliga would provide an ideal environment for Gakpo to flourish.

‘Internally, Bayern are convinced that the league’s tendency to grant attackers extra touches, slower defensive transitions, and generous room between the lines would play directly into Gakpo’s strengths, particularly his shooting from the left half space and his ability to drift into central zones, in a manner they believe mirrors how Luis Díaz benefited after his move.

‘The situation remains at an early stage, with no formal talks yet held with the player, his representatives, or Liverpool.

‘Nevertheless, within the board there is already a clear internal understanding that, should Bayern decide to proceed on this path, the club would be prepared to invest up to €75 million (£65 million) for Cody Gakpo.’

Yan Diomande ‘too expensive’ for Bayern Munich as Liverpool plan ‘offer’

While it will come as a surprise to many that Diomande has (reportedly) turned down the chance to join Bayern, another German source has claimed that the defending Bundesliga champions are not certain about convincing him to move to the Allianz Arena and also find his price tag excessive.

Bild journalist Christian Falk has reported on his website that while Bayern rate Diomande highly, the Bavarian giants are unlikely to be able to offer him regular playing time on the left wing because of Luis Diaz.

This also begs the question of why Bayern would be willing to invest heavily in Gakpo, who, like Diaz, is a left-winger by trade and is unlikely to be ready to move to the Bavarian giants as a back-up.

Falk wrote on CF Bayern Insider: “Yan Diomande is very highly rated at Bayern Munich, and they would like to have this player.

“FC Bayern want to sign a rival for Luis Diaz on the left. They want a young player – he fits the bill as a 19-year-old talent.

“However, they need someone who would be okay with not having regular minutes on the left flanks, as Lucho is currently the out-and-out starter for that position.

“They need someone who will be there for the long term.”

The journalist has also relayed rumours that Liverpool could bid for Diomande, who publicly revealed this month that he dreams of playing for the Premier League giants.

Falk continued: “Oliver Mintzlaff, a managing director at Red Bull, has been very clear about how much money they’d be looking to get for Diomande.

“He said, ‘We won’t sell him for €80m, we won’t sell him for €90m’ – which means they’ll just try to sell him for over €100m [£87m].

“There are rumours that Liverpool are thinking about such a deal and that there will be an offer in the next month of this range.

“What I can say for sure is that €100m is too expensive for FC Bayern for a player who would not yet be in the starting-XI.”

