Liverpool star Cody Gakpo is committed to giving his all to the Reds – until January at least – after it was revealed that officials from Fenway Sports Group had held talks with the player to smooth over their decision to back out of his £80m move to Manchester City this week.

The Dutchman was initially given the green light to depart Anfield this summer, with the player attracting attention from both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, with Gakpo ultimately deciding on a move to the Etihad Stadium.

However, FSG had a late change of heart over his sale and decided to pull the plug on the deal, in a move that simultaneously also wrecked the Reds’ chances of signing another new winger themselves, in addition to Bradley Barcola.

For Gakpo, who had started the season well and had impressed Andoni Iraola with his application during pre-season, he must now readjust his focus back to Liverpool and ensure he can continue working his way back to his best after a disappointing campaign last time around.

And in order to ensure his head is in the right place, Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink has revealed that Gakpo has met with the club ‘partly to clear the air’.

Writing for Dagblad, Elfrink says the 27-year-old spoke with the club on Monday to explain their stance and with the instruction that he ‘will have to quickly get over the disappointment of a missed transfer’.

It’s understood, though, that Gakpo’s response was a positive one; he understood things from their point of view, and he will continue giving his all for the club, for whom he has a contract until June 30, 2030.

And it’s understood that Gakpo, who was part of the Liverpool squad working in the gym at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday and reported to be in good spirits, will now be up for selection by Iraola for Friday’s trip to face Ipswich at Portman Road.

READ NEXT: Liverpool’s Minteh dream finally dies as ambitious play for £70m Chelsea star also fails

Liverpool planned to keep Gakpo for two reasons

For Gakpo, the swift return to match action will prove an instant chance to forget about the breakdown of his move to City.

However, it’s undeniable that Iraola has been left with a somewhat lopsided squad. New signing Barcola – whom Liverpool agreed a package ultimately worth £123m – also prefers playing off the left, while Iraola can also pick Victor Munoz and Rio Ngumoha to start there too.

And having not signed a direct replacement for Mohamed Salah, someone will likely need to play out of position until January at least.

However, Gakpo has shown his flexibility, and he could be the man asked to play there following the signing of Barcola, who will surely be a shoo-in to start once he gets up to speed.

The fact that Gakpo can also play centrally is also a major plus, with Liverpool without Hugo Ekitike until around the new year following his Achilles injury, and with the Dutchman seen as ideal cover and competition for Alexander Isak.

We understand that Liverpool could yet look into Gakpo’s sale again in January, if they get encouragement to sign Minteh, or an alternative, and if Ekitike’s recovery has gone to plan.

But for now, his future remains at Anfield, leaving Jamie Carragher to run the rule over Liverpool’s summer business.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher said: “I think it’s been OK. The main thing was to improve in the wide areas, and they brought two wingers in.

“The real star is Barcola, and you talk about replacing Mo Salah, but it’s on the opposite flank. Liverpool haven’t got a real out-and-out right-sided attacker. We haven’t got anybody with a left foot on that right side. Like, Mo Salah.

“I’m disappointed. I’m not quite sure what we’re going to do on that right wing right now. It doesn’t look like a balanced squad. Liverpool are short in full-back areas and probably a midfield player as well.”

DON’T MISS: Dual Liverpool deadline day exit confirmed as 149-game star departs on loan