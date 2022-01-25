PSV technical director John de Jong admits Liverpool and Manchester City target Cody Gakpo will leave for a ‘top club’.

Gakpo is a 22-year-old attacker who can operate as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward. He came through PSV’s academy before gaining promotion to the first team in July 2018.

The Netherlands international, capped four times so far, has been gradually increasing his influence on PSV ever since.

11 goals and three assists came his way last season, helping the Eindhoven club to finish second in the Eredivisie and reach the Europa League round of 32.

Gakpo has been in even better form this term, scoring on 10 occasions and laying on 11 assists for his team-mates.

That has once again put PSV in the mix to lift the Dutch title, although it will be tough to usurp rivals Ajax.

According to Voetbal International, Liverpool are in preliminary talks with Gakpo over a switch to Anfield. They could submit a bid in the very near future if the star reveals his desire to leave PSV.

Pep Guardiola admires Cody Gakpo

City also hold an interest as manager Pep Guardiola is an admirer. However, Liverpool’s links are more concrete as things stand.

During an interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf (via HITC), de Jong has confirmed Gakpo will leave the team. However, that may not happen as soon as Liverpool were hoping.

“Gakpo will of course not stay in Eindhoven forever. He will go to a top club in a top league in the future. Or will that happen next summer? That’s hard to say,” the club chief said.

de Jong also explained how Gakpo can follow in the footsteps of Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Mo Salah. “If you look at Liverpool players like Mane and Salah, he still has a lot to learn,” he added. “They are not only great footballers, but they also defend, Gakpo still has to improve on that point.”

The player recently gave an update on his future, which suggests a hefty new release clause could be put against his name.

“It looks like I’m going to renew my contract,” Gakpo said.

“The clubs that want something are also known to me, I’ve had conversations about that with my agent. Very interesting clubs have been added, but we have to look at what the first step is.”

Liverpool pushing for one signing this month

While Gakpo could join Liverpool in the next few years, the Merseyside outfit are plotting one arrival in January.

According to The Athletic, the one player they are attempting to sign is Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho.

Carvalho has had a breakout season in the Championship this term, after making his senior debut last season. The 19-year-old has contributed to 11 goals in 17 league games this season. Indeed, five of those goal involvements coming in the last three games.

The attacking-midfielder’s top form has helped Fulham to a five-point lead in the Championship title race. What’s more, he reportedly rejected a new contract from the Cottagers in November.

James Pearce writes that it is Liverpool who are most likely to secure his signing.

He claims the situation is being closely watched by sporting director Michael Edwards. And it seems the Reds will move to sign him in a bargain deal if Fulham decide to cash in.

