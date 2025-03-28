Liverpool have received a massive offer to sell Cody Gakpo, with a report revealing that Bayern Munich are keen on a summer deal for the forward, but a potential replacement has already been suggested to Arne Slot.

Gakpo has been on the books of Liverpool since January 2023, when he joined from Dutch club PSV. The Reds paid an initial £35million for the Netherlands international forward, who was described as “a super footballer and a smart person” who “eats football” and naturally picks up all information to implement on the pitch by then Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in The Mirror in May 2023.

The 25-year-old versatile forward has scored 39 goals and given 15 assists in 119 appearances for Liverpool so far in his career.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has played Gakpo predominantly as a left-winger this season, with the Netherlands international responding with 16 goals and six assists in 40 matches in all competitions.

According to Fichajes, Bayern have been impressed with Gakpo and are keen on signing the Liverpool star in the summer transfer window.

Bayern have made the signing of Gakpo a ‘top priority’ and have already made a bid of €90million (£75m, $97.5m) for him. The German giants reportedly see him ‘as an ideal addition to their system’.

The report has noted that the Liverpool star’s ‘ability to play in various attacking positions and his tactical intelligence make him an attractive prospect for Bayern, who are looking to improve their squad’.

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, and there is no undue concern for Liverpool fans just yet over the future of Gakpo.

Until and unless another more authoritative media outlet reports of Bayern’s interest in Gakpo, one should not read too much into this speculation.

However, if this rumour is true, then Liverpool manager Slot will face a major headache in terms of his attacking unit next season.

Mohamed Salah is out of contract at the end of the season, and no new deal is in place at the moment.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is increasingly likely to leave Anfield this summer.

Luis Diaz has also been linked with a move away from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool told to replace Gakpo with Paixao

While one must note that there is no response from Liverpool regarding the reported bid from Bayern, the Premier League leaders have already been told by a pundit how to replace Gakpo in the starting line-up.

Former Feyenoord manager Rob Jacobs believes that Igor Paixao is better than Gakpo and would make the Liverpool team stronger.

The 24-year-old Brazilian winger has scored nine goals and given nine assists in 25 Eredivisie matches this season.

When asked to choose between Gakpo and Paixao, Jacobs said last week: “Then I’ll go for Paixão. I really think he makes Liverpool stronger. Arne Slot should also enjoy his development.

“Gakpo is of course also a fantastic player and is doing well at Liverpool, but I think Paixão is better.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Liverpool would report to Feyenoord. Hey, €40 million or €50 million? They don’t make a fuss about that in England.”

Latest Liverpool news: Zubimendi truth, David contact

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has revealed that Liverpool are not planning to revive their interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Zubimendi was close to leaving Sociedad for Liverpool last summer, but the Spain international had a late change of heart and decided to stay at the LaLiga club.

Liverpool are reported to have made contact with the representatives of Lille striker Jonathan David.

David is out of contract at Lille at the end of the season and is the subject of interest from other clubs as well, including Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that Liverpool may not sign a new right-back if Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves for Real Madrid because of their faith in Conor Bradley.

Romano said on his podcast: “In terms of right-back, what I’m hearing is that they are very happy with Conor Bradley. They believe that Conor Bradley can be part of this future Liverpool squad. They believe he’s a huge talent.

“The responsibility of being the starting right-back at Liverpool is going to be completely different, but they feel this boy has everything in place in order to become an important player for Arne Slot.

“I was there at Anfield, Liverpool-Real Madrid game in November, I think, November, December, I don’t remember. There was a tackle from Conor Bradley, and the reaction from the crowd, the reaction from Anfield, I think, was the perfect start of a new story.

“That moment shows how Liverpool as a club, but also as a fan base, is ready to trust this boy, is ready to trust Conor Bradley. Then let’s see what they do on the market, but Conor Bradley internally is considered the next big thing at right-back and they fully trust him for the future.”

