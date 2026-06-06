Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool could sell £45m star after Andoni Iraola appointment – ‘important proposal’

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool could sell Cody Gakpo in the summer transfer window, as the Netherlands international winger reacts to the decision of the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), to sack Arne Slot.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported as far back as March 21 that Liverpool could sell Gakpo.

We reported at the time that while Liverpool were not actively pushing Gakpo out the door, the Premier League club were open to selling the Dutchman.

Sources told us at the time that Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are potential destinations for the 27-year-old.

The Dutch media reported this week that Tottenham remain interested in Gakpo.

Gakpo ‘wishes to leave’ Liverpool, according to SoccerNews, and now transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Reds could offload the Dutchman – who cost the Reds a total of £45million when they signed him from PSV in January 2023, according to TNT Sports – should they get a good offer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “We have to see what’s going to happen around Cody Gakpo in case Liverpool receive an important proposal because Liverpool want to go and strengthen the winger’s position, already lost Mohamed Salah.

“Let’s see if some club arrives with proposal with Cody Gakpo because there is interest in Cody Gakpo.

“Then it’s going to be on Liverpool to decide whether he’s going to stay, he’s going to leave.

“There’s going to be a club decision, with the coach as well, Andoni Iraola, but don’t forget that Liverpool are very busy with wingers.

“Yan Diomande in a fight with Paris Saint-Germain and not only, so Liverpool are living a really important moment to make decisions on the wingers.

“On Ngumoha, the decision is already done.

“Let’s see who is arriving for Cody Gakpo, but, for sure, there is going to be movement at Liverpool, also for wingers incoming to the club.”

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Cody Gakpo reacts to Liverpool sacking Arne Slot

Gakpo’s desire to leave Liverpool has emerged following the sacking of Arne Slot as the manager.

Liverpool owners FSG got rid of Slot despite the Dutchman leading the team to a top-five finish in the Premier League table in the 2025/26 campaign.

Former Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is now in charge of Liverpool.

Gakpo told ESPN: “A shame that the manager has been sacked.

“Especially so soon after the season where we had fought to qualify for the Champions League.

“But yes, that… I believe the club released a statement about that with the explanation in it.”

“I don’t think anyone, any of the players saw it coming.

“It certainly happened, but apart from that, I think many of our players at the club are also working towards the World Cup now.

“We have to put it to the side.”

Gakpo added: “I had, of course, sent him a message to thank him for the past two years and, of course, with the highlight of last season.”

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk told Dutch News “That came as a surprise,

“I spoke to Arne and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff, and I’m grateful for everything they’ve done for me.

“I know Liverpool will come out of this well.

“I landed in Amsterdam on Saturday, and the news had already been leaked.

“I then had discussions with the club, but the decision had already been made by then.

“It’s not as though they asked me for my opinion.”

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