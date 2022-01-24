Liverpool have reportedly held preliminary talks with PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, who is also on the radar of Premier League rivals Manchester City.

The Reds have been continually linked with forward additions during the winter window, with Jurgen Klopp looking to bolster a frontline missing both Sadio Mane and Mo Salah in recent weeks while the duo have been away at the African Cup on Nations.

Although Liverpool will soon be back at full strength, it appears that Klopp is already planning for next season.

The Anfield outfit only signed one player over the summer, Ibrahima Konate joining from RB Leipzig. Instead, the club has decided to safeguard the future of some of their top stars, with Salah next in line.

The Liverpool talisman will be out of contract in the summer of 2023, but the Reds are working on a lucrative new deal.

But that has not stopped Klopp and co. looking at other attacking options – one of which is Gakpo.

Raphinha contract talks continue with Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern interested Raphinha contract talks continue as Leeds United fear Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern will try to sign the winger

A report from Voetbal International states that Liverpool has spoken to the player and his representatives, with a formal bid to be submitted in the very near future.

The 22-year-old has scored five goals in 17 appearances this season and has netted 43 in his career so far.

The five most powerful players in world football – Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Dusan Vlahovic…

Gakpo courted across Europe

Gakpo was a previous target for Bayern Munich in pre-season. The report also adds that his agents have recently been invited across Europe to meet technical directors from the biggest clubs on the continent, including Newcastle.

City boss Pep Guardiola is also a known admirer of the player. However, it appears that Liverpool’s interest in more concrete at this stage.

But any move is unlikely to happen until the summer. Indeed, Gakpo is set to sign a new contract soon that will inevitably have a fairly hefty release clause attached.

The player himself confirmed that news recently, saying: “It looks like I’m going to renew my contract.

“The clubs that want something are also known to me, I’ve had conversations about that with my agent. Very interesting clubs have been added, but we have to look at what the first step is.”

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘promise’ to land disgruntled Real Madrid star Klopp wanted last summer