Liverpool star Cody Gakpo has been told there can still be a major role for him in Andoni Iraola’s side this season despite the blockbuster arrival of Bradley Barcola, while the decision to retain the Dutchman has earned widespread acclaim.

The Reds rejected a £80m offer from Manchester City for Gakpo late in the transfer window, having initially looked like a sale would go through for the Dutch star, who had looked to be squeezed out at Anfield following the signing of Barcola.

But Gakpo has started the season in magnificent form and underlined that decision to keep him with another inspired display on Friday night as he assisted Alexander Isak twice to score two early goals to help sink Ipswich 2-0 at Portman Road.

The Dutchman now has four goal contributions (one scored, three assists) in his first three outings of the season, and his performances even drew unexpected praise from Jamie Carragher, whose viral tweet about the Dutchman caused plenty of merriment.

Asked if Gakpo can play a leading role for the Reds this season, Jason McAteer exclusively told TEAMtalk that Iraola can absolutely find a role for both the Dutchman and Barcola in his side.

“It’s been framed as Gakpo needing to find a way back, but I wouldn’t say it’s like that at all,” McAteer told TEAMtalk on behalf of 10bet – the home of online football betting.

“He’s had a fantastic start to the season, scoring goals and being heavily involved in Liverpool’s best moments in their games so far.

“Barcola predominantly plays on the left – he played on the right for PSG, but left is his main spot.

“Cody started on the right against Forest, and while it didn’t quite click, he’s far more suited to the left or down the middle, where we’ve seen his quality for the Netherlands and Liverpool.

“But there is a role for him at Anfield this season, make no mistake.

“Beyond the pitch, you need leadership in the dressing room. Cody’s experience is hugely valuable, especially with Virgil van Dijk losing leaders like [Mohamed] Salah and Andy Robertson from that core leadership group.

“I’m not a fan of the transfer window remaining open once the season has started – it unsettles players and managers.

“Cody’s performances were fantastic, and then his head got turned by a potential move that was on, then off, then on again. That’s a prime example of why the window should close earlier.

“But now he’s staying, that right-hand side is still up for grabs. Nobody has cemented it down.

“Victor Muñoz has also done well there so will compete with Gakpo.

“But Gakpo will get plenty of game time, either filling in down the middle if Isak is out, or operating on the right.”

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Van Dijk, Iraola purring over Gakpo’s qualities

Gakpo arguably put in his best individual display in some 15 months on Friday night as the Reds raced into an early lead at Portman Road and while it was Isak who stole the headlines, both Iraola and Van Dijk did not hesitate in handing the Reds winger plenty of praise.

Indeed, Iraola thinks the level of competition will be good for the Reds and the manager commented after the game: “I had no doubt with Cody. He has been very, very good. All pre-season, [and] has started very well this season, producing numbers.

“Today, even after the two assists, he finishes as the No. 9 to help us close the game, and I think it’s good to have Cody because he can play in the three positions up top, like all of our other players.

“To have him in this place for the beginning of the season is good.”

He added: “I think Cody knows how much we value him.

“I think there is no doubt. I rate him very highly.

“I will demand [a lot] of him, obviously. He also has strong competition for minutes because we have good players in those positions, and it’s a matter of pushing each other.

“Now, with Bradley, with Rio, with Victor, it’s a matter of sometimes they will start, sometimes they will come from the bench, sometimes they will not play.

“But this competition, I think, is going to be good for our team.”

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Compatriot Van Dijk added: “I think we were a little bit more direct in the beginning, which is what we wanted to put the danger in their half and create a bit of chaos.

“Great goals. Cody was outstanding. Great win, and onto the next.”

When asked about the decision to keep Gakpo, Van Dijk replied: “Massive. I said it before the transfer window had closed: he’s important for us, and he will be important this season.

“He showed it today again; he showed it last week as well, and over the last couple of years. [He needs to] just keep going.”