Liverpool are ready to SELL winger Cody Gakpo this summer on one crucial condition, after he’s largely failed to impress this season despite being handed opportunities by Arne Slot.

The 26-year-old Dutch international signed for the Reds from PSV Eindhoven in a deal worth around £40million in winter 2022, and he has gone through periods of good form at Anfield.

However, Gakpo has struggled to fill the void that was left by Luis Diaz following his move to Bayern Munich. Gakpo has notched five Premier League goals this term, but his performances leave a lot to be desired, and he often comes in for criticism from supporters.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Liverpool are now considering selling Gakpo this summer – but only if they bring in a direct replacement. But an exit isn’t a certainty, as his compatriot, Slot, continues to pick him.

“If Liverpool were to bring in another left-sided attacker in the summer, then maybe that potentially could open the door for a move away for Cody Gakpo,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“But he’s under contract until 2030…by all accounts, he remains happy at the club even though he does come in for a bit of flak from some Liverpool fans for his performances.

“He’s clearly still seen as a key man by Arne Slot, because he keeps picking him.”

Liverpool ‘enquire’ for Newcastle star amid Gakpo uncertainty

We can confirm that Liverpool, under owners Fenway Sports Group are tracking multiple left-wing targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update earlier today that Liverpool have made enquiries for Newcastle star Anthony Gordon, who captured the attention of many with his stunning four goal haul against Qarabag.

The England international is thought to be keen on a move to Anfield. However, Newcastle will not sell Gordon for anything less than an ‘extraordinary’ fee this summer, per sources, who indicate it would take something close to the £125million Liverpool paid for Alexander Isak to lure him away.

Another player firmly on Liverpool’s shortlist is RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande. The 19-year-old has set the Bundesliga alight this term, with eight goals and five assists so far.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed as far back as December 9 that Liverpool were in what he was told was ‘almost daily contact’ with Diomande’s representatives about a future move to Anfield.

Diomande can play on the right or left flanks, so could replace Gakpo, or indeed Mo Salah, if the latter departs Anfield this summer.

Latest Liverpool news: Nunez Prem return / Gomez exit update

Meanwhile, we have exclusively revealed that former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is seriously considering leaving Saudi club Al-Hilal, despite only joining them last summer.

A sensational Premier League return is on the cards, with two English clubs showing interest in the Uruguayan.

In other news, reports suggest that Joe Gomez could be sold by Liverpool, as this summer represents their last chance to get a ‘significant’ fee for his services.

And interestingly, a European giant is looking to prise him away from Anfield.

