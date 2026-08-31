Cody Gakpo will stay at Liverpool and not move to Manchester City before the summer transfer window closes on Tuesday, according to two reliable journalists.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported last week that Gakpo has a deal in place to join Man City from Liverpool.

Sources have told us that, despite having agreed personal terms with Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer, Gakpo has chosen Man City now.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently reported that Man City are ready to pay £85million for Gakpo.

Liverpool themselves are willing to sell the Netherlands international winger, but only if the Reds are able to find a suitable replacement.

Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr has emerged as a top target for Liverpool in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

However, Liverpool have had a second bid for Sarr rejected by Palace, even though the Senegal international winger himself wants to make the move to Anfield.

The Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope has claimed that, as things stand, Gakpo will not join Man City.

With Liverpool unlikely to get a suitable replacement before the window closes on Tuesday, the Netherlands international winger is staying at Anfield.

The Athletic journalist, David Ornstein, has reported that Man City have had a total bid of £80m for Gakpo rejected, with Liverpool deciding to keep the winger.

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Cody Gakpo to stay at Liverpool

The Daily Mail journalist Simon Jones reported on the publication’s Transfer Blog at 4:14pm on August 31: “Crystal Palace are understood to have rebuffed Liverpool’s latest proposal for Ismaila Sarr.

“Talks are ongoing as they try to reach a compromise agreement with Sarr (below) eager to make the move happen.

“Liverpool are holding parallel negotiations over Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh and taking stock of their next offers on both deals.”

Hope, who has over 156,000 followers on X, responded to the news at 4:25pm: “That news, of course, makes it more likely that Cody Gakpo will be staying at Liverpool.

“Daily Mail Sport reported earlier that he is willing to stay if they cannot secure one of the replacement targets and sources say the move to Manchester City is currently OFF with Liverpool struggling to bring one in.”

The journalist wrote on X at 4:21pm: “Cody Gakpo will be staying at Liverpool as it stands

“Sources say move to Manchester City is currently off with Liverpool not likely to bring in viable replacement”

Ornstein posted on X at 4:55pm: “BREAKING: Cody Gakpo to stay at Liverpool.

“Manchester City had £75m + £5m bid rejected by #LFC & pursuit over – confirmed between all sides in direct communication.

“#MCFC now fully focused on attempting to sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea”

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