Stunning Cody Gakpo swap leverage a possibility as Liverpool chiefs continue push for €150m sensation

Cody Gakpo’s future at Liverpool is emerging as one of the more intriguing situations to watch this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding the Dutch international has concerns about his role under incoming head coach Andoni Iraola.

Sources have informed us that Gakpo is unhappy about the prospect of finding himself behind teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha in the pecking order next season.

The 27-year-old is understood to have voiced those concerns to people close to him, with his camp now carrying out due diligence on potential opportunities elsewhere should Liverpool become open to his departure.

Liverpool’s position remains clear for now. The Reds are not actively looking to sell Gakpo and had no plans heading into the summer to move him on. However, we understand he is not considered untouchable and the club would listen if a significant offer arrived.

Gakpo’s situation has developed following a disappointing campaign at Anfield.

Like a number of Liverpool’s senior stars, the Netherlands international endured a difficult season, while at the same time witnessing the remarkable emergence of Ngumoha.

The teenage winger is viewed internally as one of the brightest talents to emerge from the club in years and sources indicate he is expected to become a cornerstone of Iraola’s plans moving forward.

That outlook has inevitably created uncertainty for Gakpo.

The former PSV Eindhoven star remains ambitious and is not believed to be interested in accepting a reduced role within the squad at this stage of his career.

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Eight-club chase for struggling Liverpool star Gakpo

Liverpool rejected an approach from Bayern Munich for Gakpo last summer, but interest in the attacker has not disappeared.

We can reveal that a number of clubs have now been made aware of his situation.

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are among the Premier League sides informed of developments, while AC Milan and Atletico Madrid have also been spoken to by intermediaries exploring the market.

Interest is not confined to England, Spain and Italy, though.

Turkish giants Besiktas and Fenerbahce have both been alerted to Gakpo’s availability should Liverpool’s stance soften, while we can also confirm that RB Leipzig have been made aware of the situation.

That particular link could prove significant.

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Liverpool could use Gakpo as Diomande leverage

Liverpool continue to push for highly-rated winger Yan Diomande and sources suggest Gakpo’s situation could potentially become relevant as discussions between Liverpool and the Red Bull group continue.

As we previously revealed, Liverpool remain determined to land Diomande despite RB Leipzig’s confidence that the Ivorian wonderkid will stay in Germany for another season.

For now, Gakpo remains a Liverpool player and the club are not actively seeking a sale.

However, with Ngumoha’s role growing, Iraola preparing for a new era at Anfield and interest emerging from across Europe, the Dutch forward’s future is becoming increasingly uncertain.