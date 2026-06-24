Iraola reaches decision on £70m Liverpool sale as new Yan Diomande offer revealed

Andoni Iraola has decided whether he will let Cody Gakpo leave Anfield this summer, while Liverpool are preparing a stunning new proposal for top target Yan Diomande, according to reports.

Gakpo has been in fine form for the Netherlands at the World Cup, having registered two goals and an assist during their 5-1 thrashing of Sweden on Saturday. That performance will likely have increased his transfer value amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

We revealed on Monday that Tottenham have opened talks over signing Gakpo instead of Manchester City’s Savinho, and Liverpool’s stance has now emerged…

Iraola makes Gakpo sale decision

New Liverpool boss Iraola has a ‘clear plan’ to keep the Dutch winger and wants to ‘give him the chance to shine’ next term, Football Insider claim.

Liverpool will only sell Gakpo if a ‘big offer’ arrives, as they are already slightly short in wide areas. Separate reports have placed his transfer value at the £70million mark, suggesting how much Spurs will need to offer to agree a deal.

Liverpool are not ‘actively’ looking to offload Gakpo as Iraola is a fan of him.

The 27-year-old is aiming for a ‘bigger role’ at Anfield, despite the arrival of Spanish winger Victor Munoz. Gakpo could help out Alexander Isak at centre-forward while Hugo Ekitike recovers from Achilles surgery.

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Fresh Yan Diomande bid

Liverpool see RB Leipzig sensation Diomande as their successor for Mohamed Salah and will return with an improved offer, according to German newspaper Bild.

Liverpool thought €100m (£86m) would be enough to forge an agreement for Diomande, but they saw an opening bid worth that sum rejected by Leipzig.

Iraola’s side remain undeterred and are drawing up a thrilling new bid worth €100m plus €20m in add-ons, totalling €120m (£103.5m).

A host of reports have valued Diomande at somewhere between €120-148m (£103.5-128m).

Even Liverpool’s second bid might not be enough to get the deal over the line. Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schafer supposedly has an ‘agreement’ in place with Red Bull chief Jurgen Klopp not to sell Diomande for any price this summer.

Hijack possible

Liverpool have already beaten Newcastle to Munoz and Ekitike over the past year, while also snaring Isak from the Magpies, and there could be a repeat this summer.

Newcastle have been described as long-term admirers of AZ midfield prodigy Kees Smit by The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, but they have been warned to watch out for Liverpool.

We revealed on Tuesday that the Reds have been offered the chance to hijack Newcastle’s move for the 20-year-old.

Edwards claims Newcastle are not making active moves for Smit, though we understand they were actually one of the frontrunners before Liverpool entered the frame.