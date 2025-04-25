Liverpool are showing interest in bringing an attacking midfielder to Anfield who demanded to leave Manchester City two years ago, according to a report.

Arne Slot has a very good and strong squad at his disposal, evidenced by Liverpool being just one point away from winning the Premier League title in the Dutchman’s first season in charge. The Merseyside club also reached the final of the Carabao Cup this campaign.

However, Liverpool are well aware that they need to strengthen their squad for next season, especially as Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea all will sign players and compete for the Premier League title in the 2025-26 campaign.

One of the areas that the Reds are keen on reinforcing is in attack.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Liverpool want to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in the summer transfer window.

Bournemouth defenders Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez are also on Liverpool’s wishlist for this summer.

It has now emerged that Liverpool are planning a sensational raid on Chelsea for one of their best signings in recent years.

Journalist Simon Phillips has revealed that Liverpool have been showing interest in Cole Palmer.

Palmer, who is on a £130,000-a-week salary , joined Chelsea from Man City in the summer of 2023 for an initial transfer fee of £40million.

The England international attacking midfielder has been a huge success at Stamford Bridge, scoring 39 goals and giving 24 assists in 84 appearances, and was described as “world class” by former Crystal Palace forward Clinton Morrison on BBC Radio 5 Live in December 2024.

Chelsea rate Palmer highly, with journalist Steve Kay revealing on KS1TV earlier this year that the Blues believe that he is now worth £85m.

Phillips has also revealed that Man City, too, have made an enquiry for the 22-year-old playmaker, who, according to Cityzens manager Pep Guardiola, demanded “to leave” the Etihad Stadium.

The journalist wrote on Substack: “Meanwhile, and I’m not saying we do sell him by the way, both Manchester City and Liverpool have been sniffing around Cole Palmer for the summer, with City making an enquiry recently.”

Cole Palmer backed to stay at Chelsea

Palmer has done well for Chelsea this season, scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists in 31 Premier League starts.

While the Blues’s title challenge fizzled out after the first half of the season, the London club could end up in the Premier League top five and qualify for the Champions League.

Enzo Maresca’s side have also reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Conference League.

However, there will be concerns among some Chelsea fans that clubs like Liverpool could prise Palmer away.

Ally McCoist, though, believes that the attacker will stay at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future.

The former Scotland international striker said on talkSPORT: “Cole Palmer’s form has dipped a little bit.

“Will his long-term future be at Chelsea? I would think yes.

“Has he got the ability to move to another club with the same stature and hopes as Chelsea to continue to win things? Absolutely.”

