The prospect of this being Alisson Becker’s last season as a Liverpool player amid claims the Brazilian stalwart will secure a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia have been played down with a top source – with the verdict having a big impact on both Giorgi Mamardashvili and Caiomhin Kelleher.

The Reds are well blessed in the goalkeeping department, with Alisson regarded by many as one of, if not the, most consistent in world football. Both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot are among those to highlight the brilliance of Kelleher as a deputy, with the Irishman once again illustrating his talents on several occasions this season. And with Mamardashvili due to arrive at Anfield this summer, the fight to be Liverpool‘s No.1 is set to become very congested.

As a result, speculation has surrounded the future of both Alisson and Kelleher who are both linked with moves away from Merseyside at the season’s end. Perhaps the loudest noise has surrounded that of the Brazilian, who is wanted in Saudi Arabia and whom our sources broke the news that the 283 Reds stalwart was in receipt of a lucrative approach from Saudi’s moneymen last summer.

However, The Athletic’s James Pearce does not believe Alisson is yet ready to bid farewell to Anfield, having explained what the future holds for the Brazilian this summer and beyond.

“Alisson came out and said that it wasn’t his plan [to leave] and he still intended to see out the contract that he’s got, which is effectively two years this summer. I think one of the years is an option, but effectively two years,” Pearce said on the Walk On podcast.

“Liverpool’s stance is that signing Giorgi Mamardashvili was about succession planning. I’ve also been told that they know Alisson has had a lot of interest from the Saudi Pro League in the past couple of years.

“Each time he’s said no, but of course you don’t know whether there will be an offer that comes further down the line which is just too good to say no to, especially for someone who will be 33 later on this year. I’ve certainly got no reason to believe that Alisson is preparing to say goodbye.”

Mamardashvili is due to arrive at Liverpool this summer, where the £29.3m (€35, $36.6m) will expect to be installed as first choice. However, with the Brazilian set to stick around, the Georgian may need to accept some harsh realities first.

Alisson stay forces Liverpool into rethink amid certain exit

Alisson may be 32 but there is a feeling among Anfield that the Brazilian remains the best around and they certainly will welcome claims that he wants to remain at the club at least until the end of his current deal.

However, his prolonged stay will pose the likes of Slot and Richard Hughes with some big decisions to make – not least what to do with incoming arrival, Mamarshvili.

The 6ft 6in stopper delayed his move to Anfield to stay on loan with Valencia for another season and it may be that Liverpool look to sort him with another loan again before introducing him to their fold.

Alternatively, they could look to persuade him to come in and compete with Alisson for the No.1 shirt and knowing that firstly, Alisson could well depart sometime soon after and secondly, pointing out the many chances Kelleher has had to shine for the Reds over the last two seasons.

As for Kelleher, he will likely be the odd man out and he has already spoken about leaving Merseyside this summer.

“I was quite clear [last summer] that I wanted to play first-team football, whether that was here or elsewhere. I wanted to be a No 1,” Kelleher told the Daily Telegraph in December.

“That was my thought process – but it’s always been my thought process because obviously I am a football player and, like every player, I want to play. I’m not going to enjoy myself or be happy sitting on the bench.

“The best thing I can do is go and play well and, yeah, maybe give the manager something to think about, give him a headache maybe.”

Interest in the Irishman will not be shortcoming. We understand Newcastle have concrete interest in his services, while Chelsea are also looking at him as an option to become No.1 next season.

Promotion-chasing Leeds are also among those keen and they could also push for a move if they secure a place back among the elite.

