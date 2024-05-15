Liverpool have reportedly seen plans to bring Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo to Anfield fail after a journalist made a staggering claim over the amount of cash the Reds were prepared to spend on luring the Brazilian to Merseyside and amid ongoing fears that one of Jurgen Klopp’s favourite players still hopes to leave this summer.

The Reds are preparing for what they hope will be a bright new dawn at the club from next week with Klopp taking charge of his final match at Anfield on Sunday in what is sure to be an emotional affair. The German will depart the club as a bona fide club icon, having steered the club to seven major honours with their success in the Champions League and the Premier League in successive seasons etched in Liverpool folklore.

Stepping into his very sizeable shoes as the next Reds boss is Feyenoord coach Arne Slot, who has been chosen for his similarities to Klopp both in the way he manages his players and in the style of football he tends to prefer.

And just like any era at a club, the new coach will likely bring in his own people, both in terms of the backroom staff and in the playing squad too.

To that end, a report earlier this month has revealed the names of eight Liverpool stars who look set to follow Klopp out the Anfield door.

And with Slot holding talks with CEO of football Michael Edwards already over a number of potential targets, the Dutch coach is reported to have outlined four positions he would love to strengthen in his first summer in charge.

To that end, their interest in bringing in a new centre-half, left-back and midfielder is well documented, with Slot looking to the future.

However, there is a school of thought that also claims Slot would like to bring in another attacker amid ongoing doubts over both Mohamed Salah – a long-time target for Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia – and Darwin Nunez, who fuelled claims of a shock exit by deleting all pictures from his time at Anfield on his social media platform, Instagram.

Departing boss Klopp has done his best to quell rumours that the Uruguayan could depart, stating: “There is what? There is no speculation. It must be external because I don’t know about this.

“There is no speculation right now, it’s just a situation we are in.”

And while he then went on to launch a vigorous defence of the striker’s profligacy in front of goal, rumours of his unhappiness refuse to go away, while photos of the player in Barcelona have done little to dampen the speculation.

And while Barcelona are yet to make any sort of move for the player, sources have indicated to TEAMtalk that Nunez would relish the opportunity to play for the LaLiga giants if the opportunity arose.

The 24-year-old remains under contract at Anfield until 2028 and it remains to be seen just how big a role he will have in the side under Slot, with his wastefulness in front of goal likely to test the patience of some managers.

Very much Klopp’s man, would it come as a major surprise if Slot did not show the same loyalty to the player.

As a result, it’s little shock to see Liverpool linked with a number of potential replacements in attack.

Liverpool saw mammoth bid for Rodrygo fail, journalist claims

One of those names frequently linked with the Reds over the years is Rodrygo, whom has enjoyed another productive season at Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have already won LaLiga this season and are also in the Champions League final at Wembley, potentially helping them land a brilliant trophy double.

Despite that, wholesale changes are planned at the Bernabeu this summer with Kylian Mbappe due to arrive as a free agent in what will prove the most lucrative ‘free transfer’ of all time.

As a result of his arrival, Los Blancos may be vulnerable to a big sale of their own, with speculation arising over both Vini Jnr and Rodrygo.

The latter renewed his deal at the Bernabeu in the back end of 2023 with a colossal exit clause set at €1bn (£860m).

And while he remains an integral part of their side, he could be one player who falls victim to the arrival of France superstar Mbappe.

As a result, Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda has claimed on El Chiringuito TV that Liverpool have seen an ambitious move for Rodrygo knocked back.

Claiming they have bid worth €120m (£103m) knocked back, Inda stated: “The bidding club is Liverpool and the player is a player very similar to their style. We are talking about a Real Madrid winger and it is Rodrygo.

“Real Madrid’s refusal is emphatic because the board likes him a lot.”

Since signing for Real back in 2019 from Santos, Rodrygo has scored 53 goals, adding another 35 assists from 213 appearances.