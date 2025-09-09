Liverpool manager Arne Slot is planning the next stage of the club's rebuilding

Arne Slot has been given increased hope that a move to sign a top-class heir to Mo Salah can be done – and a trusted source on all things Liverpool FC insists he “doesn’t doubt for a second” that the Reds are keen on a deal.

The Premier League champions left no stone unturned in their efforts to strengthen their squad over the summer, spending an unprecedented £440m on new players in a historic summer at Anfield. With three wins out of three so far, Liverpool are already looking like the team to beat this season.

While the Reds were responsible for the three largest deals of the window – Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak, all arriving for hefty fees – Slot did not get everything his own way, missing out on a deadline day deal for Marc Guehi.

With a plan mapped out to sign the England defender now in place for further down the line – and the Reds have confidence that a masterful plan can secure his signature for nothing – future transfer plans at Anfield are now starting to take shape.

Something else the Reds will need to plan for before too long is an heir to their talismanic star, Salah. The Egyptian star signed a two-year extension to his deal over the summer, having ended a whirlwind of speculation he could leave for pastures new.

But with that deal lapsing in 2027, Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes will need to land on a world-class successor in their side – and reports over the weekend suggested they had already expressed an interest in signing Bayern Munich star Michael Olise.

Now their plans to raid Bayern Munich for the “absolutely brilliant” France forward have been confirmed by Liverpool FC journalist David Lynch.

“Yes, he is definitely a player Liverpool like. I can’t vouch about the Bayern side in terms of that release clause that’s in his contract, but you just don’t doubt for a second that Liverpool would be in the mix for someone like Olise,” Lynch said on the Anfield Index YouTube channel.

“They are going to have to front up to the fact that Mo Salah isn’t going to be around forever, and I’d be amazed if this contract is anything but his last contract, still a couple years left at least.”

Little-known clause fuels Liverpool chances of Olise signing

Lynch continued: “Liverpool have to get ahead in getting a replacement. You look at Olise, Premier League experience, the age of him, the fact he’s just absolutely brilliant, he would be a really good fit.

“It’s too early to make any guarantees, but there is no question that he is on Liverpool’s radar.”

Lynch’s comments follow those of the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele, who also reported that the Reds were exploring a potential deal.

“As for Michael Olise, I certainly cannot rule that one out.

“They [Liverpool] want a long-term Mohamed Salah replacement in the next summer or two, and the early noises are that Bayern Munich’s former Crystal Palace star Olise could be right at the top of their shopping list.

“We can’t say too much more than that yet, but could be one to watch…”

Olise joined Bayern Munich in summer 2024 for a fee of €60m, signing a deal through to summer 2029.

As part of that arrangement, we understand there is a clause in the former Crystal Palace star’s contract allowing him to speak to any Premier League side who can offer him Champions League football, which becomes active from summer 2026.

It is not known what sort of fee will trigger the clause, though it can be confirmed that Bayern are hoping to iron out a new deal with the eight-times capped France international that removes it from his contract.

But as long as that remains active, Slot and Co. will know they have a genuine chance.

