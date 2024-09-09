Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has confirmed for the first time that he wants to stay at Anfield beyond the expiry of his contract next summer, having underlined his commitment to the Reds and how he sees his future playing out for both club and country.

The Netherlands defender has proved one of the best buys in the modern history of Liverpool, proving himself worth every penny of the then-world record fee for a defender that Michael Edwards spent to bring him in from Southampton. And having won seven major honours during his time at Anfield, the £75m man has gone to make 273 appearances for the club, scoring a pretty impressive 23 goals in the process.

A major influence on and off the field, Van Dijk was the natural choice to become Reds captain in July 2023 when Jordan Henderson departed for Saudi Arabia.

Having also worn the Netherlands’ armband since 2019, Van Dijk boasts outstanding leadership qualities, having also been branded as the best central defender the Premier League has ever seen by Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany, as well as his ‘toughest opponent’ by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

But with Van Dijk’s deal due to expire in June 2025, the Reds are in growing danger of losing their star centre-half on a free transfer next year, with the 33-year-old currently able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with an overseas side from January 1.

To that end, TEAMtalk revealed earlier this summer that clubs in Saudi Arabia have made clear their wishes to sign him if the opportunity arose with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr among those prepared to offer him a mega-money deal.

Van Dijk makes feelings clear on Liverpool future

At the same time, the Reds also have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah also falling out of contract at the same time, and while preliminary talks have been held with the former, it does appear a somewhat risky strategy that Liverpool are yet to make approaches to either Salah or Van Dijk as things stand.

Van Dijk and Salah are Liverpool’s two highest wage earners on £220,00o (€260,000 / $288,000) and £350,000 (€414.6m / €458,000) per week, respectively, so it’s considered that the Reds are happily biding their time to work any deals with the ageing pair in their favour.

But the pair both remain among the world’s best in their positions, despite their advancing years and it has become quite clear that Arne Slot’s side would become considerably weaker if either player departed.

Now in an apparent game of who blinks first, Van Dijk has come out and confirmed his desire to sign a new deal to remain at Anfield.

Van Dijk told sections of the media while on international duty with the Netherlands: “At both teams I am still Virgil van Dijk, the big leader! And I certainly want to remain that for the next two years. I am human, I have emotions too. You start thinking all kinds of things. Especially just after a game like the elimination (by England) in the very last minute.

“I also understand that it came across unclear on how I stood in all this, because after the match I was so disappointed and full of emotion. It perhaps came across as if it had been my last international match. I did have doubts that night and I did hint at that.

“It’s very good that I went on holiday the next day, was able to spend time with my children, my family, which is the most important thing in my life. I was able to share it and then very quickly things calmed down.”

Player’s ambitions remain clear for Liverpool and Netherlands

Van Dijk was back to his brilliant best last season, though he was unable to inspire either Liverpool to more than just Carabao Cup success, and the Netherlands to the semi-finals of the European Championships.

However, the player has started this season in determined fashion, having inspired the Reds to three straight clean sheets to kick off the season.

“It was a very long and intense season last year, including the Euros. I focus on the team and the boys so much. I always try to talk and am constantly busy with everyone. I’ve had that responsibility for years. As captain, it’s the team first and then yourself.

“But it should not be at the expense of your own performance. In my opinion, I have always managed that very well. When I am in a bubble during the European Championship, I feel very responsible for all sorts of things. That can sometimes bring some difficult moments.

“Did that come at the expense of my game? I am someone who does not look for excuses easily and I am realistic.

“From a footballing point of view, it could have been better personally. I have come to that conclusion. Not that things went badly, not at all, but the expectations are very high and I wasn’t able to live up to that.”

Van Dijk added: “The moment I started talking to the national coach, I was already fine with it. It is quite normal that the national coach and the captain make an analysis about how the European Championship went.

“But it is also about the confidence you get and you look at your own ability and ask whether you are still important enough. I am very much important, on and off the pitch. I don’t like to say that about myself, but I am. The responsibility at the club and at the national team is still super big.”