There is a ‘concrete chance’ that a second Liverpool midfielder leaves this summer, as he’s a “standout profile” for a big Italian club, after Curtis Jones headed to the Serie A.

Liverpool have lost four players on permanent deals this summer, but only one was sold. Indeed, after the free transfer exits of Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson, the Reds sold Jones to Inter Milan.

It took multiple attempts from the Italian club to reach the correct figure, but they did so in recent days, with the £30million transfer confirmed.

Now, it’s reported by Caught Offside that there’s a ‘concrete chance’ Harvey Elliott follows him out the door.

It’s believed that the midfielder remaining this summer always looked in doubt after a failed loan to Aston Villa last summer, and AC Milan could benefit.

Indeed, the report suggests Elliott’s profile fits perfectly with what the Italian club are looking for.

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Why AC Milan want Harvey Elliott

Sources for the outlet have reportedly detailed why it is that Milan want to sign Liverpool midfielder Elliott.

Indeed, one reportedly explained: “Elliott is one of the standout profiles on Milan’s list.

“Milan want to inject fresh energy into their attack without disrupting the overall squad structure, while also weighing factors such as wage balance and long‑term return on investment.

“Should a deal be completed, Elliott’s ability to play both on the right-wing and in central areas would give Milan significant tactical flexibility and allow for in‑game formation shifts.”

It’s said Liverpool aren’t prepared to sell Elliott on the cheap, and are looking for a fee of around €35million (£30m).

However, Milan are said to value him at €20-25million (£17-24.4m). No talks have taken place yet to find a compromise, per the report, but they are expected to do so.