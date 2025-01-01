Liverpool have set their sights on signing Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White in 2025, according to reports – and their chances of a January transfer have been rated, along with their stance if they miss out.

Not many would have expected Nottingham Forest to be in second place behind Liverpool in the Premier League table as 2024 ticked over into 2025, but even if they can’t sustain their unexpected challenge for Champions League qualification, one of their key players could be stepping up into that level without them.

After all, Liverpool are now being linked with Gibbs-White as a major target for 2025.

According to Football Insider, Gibbs-White has been installed as a ‘concrete’ target for Liverpool this year after being identified as someone who can give them the ‘goals impetus’ they want to increase in attacking midfield, where the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones are currently competing for a shirt.

Nottingham Forest still have Gibbs-White – who has recorded five goal contributions in his past five Premier League appearances, compared to three for Jones and two for Szoboszlai, although their overall season tallies are all fairly similar – under contract until 2027.

Liverpool could test their resolve with a January move, the report has hinted, as they look for a fresh injection of quality to see them over the line in the title race, but it would be unlikely to be accepted.

However, Liverpool would not be put off and, perhaps at the expense of signing an alternative in January, would keep Gibbs-White near the top of their transfer wish list for the summer of 2025, when Forest would find it ‘harder to reject’ a sizeable offer.

Latest Liverpool transfer news

Meanwhile, Liverpool are looking down the Premier League table for another potential transfer swoop, with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez identified as an ideal successor to Andy Robertson at left-back.

Liverpool are battling Manchester United for Kerkez’s signature, but it has now emerged that they could have a secret weapon in the race to sign him – and it’s not just the presence of ex-Bournemouth director Richard Hughes.

In other news, TEAMtalk can confirm Liverpool are looking at Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Inter’s Marcus Thuram as potential upgrades on Darwin Nunez.

But there could be mixed outcomes over the futures of the out-of-contract Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Gibbs-White vs Liverpool’s attacking midfielders