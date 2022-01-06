Watford are making a concrete move for Liverpool defender Nat Phillips under the orders of Claudio Ranieri, according to a report.

Nat Phillips will be in demand during the January transfer window after falling out of favour at Liverpool. He surpassed expectations last season when filling in during an injury crisis. But with Liverpool’s senior defenders all back now, chances have been limited.

It had even been thought that Phillips could leave in the summer, but he ultimately signed a new contract instead in something of a surprise move.

Now, just half a year later, exit links are resurfacing for the 24-year-old. He is yet to feature in the Premier League this season, starting once in the Champions League and making one substitute appearance apiece in the European competition and the Carabao Cup.

It has led him to reconsider his stance on his Liverpool future. He confessed recently that he would consider a move away from the club so he can get more gametime.

Interest in his services has been building from Premier League clubs aware of what he can do. A recent report from Sky Sports also suggested there were suitors in Serie A.

Staying in England seems more likely for Phillips, though, and a fresh report from Football Insider has clarified another club who could make a move for him.

The online outlet claims Watford are ready to make their move for Phillips to help their fight against relegation. The Bolton-born ace has reportedly been requested as a Watford target by their head coach Ranieri.

Phillips fits the bill as Watford look for a new centre-back. A deal for Samir of Udinese is also about to go through, but Phillips may be an additional reinforcement.

He impressed across 17 Premier League appearances last season, building up a good grounding of experience. Sadly, he has been unable to consolidate his status at Liverpool since.

Liverpool asking price for Nat Phillips clarified

Sky Sports suggested Phillips has already been the subject of a £7m offer from an unnamed English club. They claimed Liverpool are instead holding out for a fee closer to £15m.

But according to Football Insider, the actual asking price for Phillips is £12m. What’s more, they reiterate that the Reds will listen to offers for the former Stuttgart loanee.

Watford are unlikely to be the only side to potentially make one. The website reminds that West Ham are strong suitors for Phillips.

The Hammers have lost Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma to long-term injuries. If they are to sustain their push for the European places, it is essential they find a way to plug the gap.

West Ham are in a much better position than Watford in the table. Therefore, they may be a more appealing destination.

But both Liverpool and Phillips will have plenty to consider as they work out the next step for his career. Whatever happens, it looks increasingly likely to lie away from Merseyside.

Newcastle hoping for Liverpool striker signing

It seems like Liverpool’s main focuses this month may have to be on player exits rather than arrivals.

Several fringe players, like Nat Phillips, are considering their futures with the lure of more gametime elsewhere proving appealing.

Another squad member who could be on his way out is Divock Origi, who according to the Daily Telegraph features on a four-man shortlist of attacking targets for Newcastle United.

Newcastle are hoping to find cover for Callum Wilson this winter. He is currently on the sidelines with a calf injury. Although one of the better players in the Newcastle squad, his physical issues may prompt them to find a new striker in January.

The Telegraph have now revealed four players they are considering to strengthen in the final third. At the top of their shortlist is Liverpool forward Origi.

The Belgium international has cult-hero status at Anfield for his role in their 2019 Champions League victory. However, he remains very much a fringe player.

Origi is yet to start a Premier League match this season, making just three appearances in the top flight from the bench. He has subsequently been linked with a winter exit.

Origi has admirers in Serie A, but could yet get the chance to remain in the Premier League. Having previously been linked with West Ham, the Telegraph now suggest he is on Newcastle’s shortlist.

The Magpies have learned that Liverpool could sell Origi for just £7m. They feel that would be a wise investment, although his wages are more costly.

Of course, their new owners can afford those demands should they wish. And if Origi indicates a desire to leave Liverpool, his current employers will not stand in his way – despite being without fellow forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane during the course of their African Cup of Nations involvements.

