Liverpool confirm new Virgil van Dijk contract as ‘adopted Scouser’ rejects exit offers

Liverpool have announced that captain Virgil van Dijk has penned a new contract, with David Ornstein clarifying his weekly wage.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the futures of Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold after Liverpool allowed the trio to enter the final few months of their respective deals. Alexander-Arnold is getting closer to joining Real Madrid on a free transfer and ambitious reports had suggested Van Dijk could follow him to the Bernabeu.

The Saudis also hold interest in both Van Dijk and Salah.

However, Liverpool ended talk of Salah leaving by tying him down to a new two-year contract recently, and now Van Dijk has followed in the Egyptian’s footsteps.

The defender’s new deal is designed to keep him at Anfield until June 2027, by which time he will be 35 years old.

Reacting to the announcement, Van Dijk said it ‘was always Liverpool’ despite links with other clubs, and that he has been called an ‘adopted Scouser’.

“I’m very happy, very proud,” he told club media. “There are so many emotions obviously that go through my head right now speaking about it.

“It’s a proud feeling, it’s a feeling of joy. It’s just incredible. The journey I’ve had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I’m so happy.”

The centre-back continued: “It was always Liverpool. That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool.

“There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I’m one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser – I’m really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling.”

Liverpool skipper ends exit links

Van Dijk confirmed recently that there had been progress in his contract talks with Liverpool.

Trusted reporters Fabrizio Romano and Paul Joyce confirmed shortly after the Salah announcement that Van Dijk’s future was ‘sealed’ and that he was due to sign his own contract extension.

The Athletic’s Ornstein has revealed that Van Dijk received ‘approaches from elsewhere’ but he only wanted to stay at Liverpool.

There have been rumours that the Netherlands star might need to take a pay cut to stay with the Reds. But Ornstein has shut that down, stating that he remains the ‘best-paid defender in Europe’ as he will continue to earn around £400,000 a week for the next two years.

Romano has also named one of Richard Hughes’ colleagues who was ‘absolutely crucial’ in getting the new deals over the line.

