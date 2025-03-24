Liverpool have been questioned for the decision to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili, with Caiomhin Kelleher to pay a heavy price for the decision and with a former Reds goalkeeper revealing how he think Arne Slot will use the Georgian alongside undisputed No.1 Alisson Becker next season.

The Reds are on track to win the Premier League in Slot’s first season at the helm – a success guaranteed to earn the Dutchman immediate hero status given it will only be the second time in 35 years – and their first in front of an Anfield crowd since 1990 – they have claimed the English league crown. That triumph is arguably all the more remarkable given Slot has largely achieved that with the same Liverpool squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp last summer.

And while the Reds did not spend large portions of cash, they did bring in both the largely unused Federico Chiesa and goalkeeper Mamardashvili, who it was decided would continue on loan with Valencia for another season at least.

As it stands the Georgia international is slotted to arrive at Anfield this summer. But with Alisson Becker arguably better than ever and showing no signs of his standards dropping off, former Reds keeper Sander Westerveld has been questioned over what happens next.

And the Dutchman, back at Anfield this summer to compete in a Legends Match in front of 60,000 supporters, feels the real victim of his signing will be Alisson’s faultless deputy, Kelleher.

“I was very surprised when Liverpool signed Mamardashvili,” Westerveld told the media after the game.

“I follow Spanish football and I know how good this guy is. I said after the last Euros that he was the best goalkeeper in the Euros. This season he has been criticised a little. I’m not worried. It’s obviously for the no.2 spot, as Alisson will be the no.1.”

Turning his focus to Irishman Kelleher, who has not put a foot wrong when called upon by the Reds, Westerveld now thinks it is time for him to move on, saying it’s impossible for him to play third fiddle behind Alisson and Mamardashvili.

“With Kelleher, I think his time has come to play regularly as a no.1 somewhere,” Westerveld added. “In the Premier League and Championship, he could be a great goalkeeper for almost all of the teams that there are.

“He’s a quality goalkeeper and he needs to play. As a fan, I would like him to stay another a bit longer but then Liverpool would have two of the best goalkeepers in Europe [behind Alisson].”

DON’T MISS 🔴 The stunning Liverpool XI without TAA, Van Dijk and Salah as FIVE giant summer signings planned

Mamardashvili sends Alisson warning as Slot is told how to use keepers

Many still expect Alisson to retain the gloves for Liverpool next season, though according to Mamardashvili himself, he’s not signed for the Merseysiders to warm the bench – especially in the build-up to a World Cup.

In quotes carried by Fabrizio Romano, Mamardashvili declared: “I am going to Liverpool to fight for the number one spot.

“I will go there to train at my best and I don’t know what they will decide afterwards. I don’t decide who plays and who doesn’t.”

As a result, there is a suggestion that Slot could look to rotate his goalkeepers next season in an effort to keep both men happy.

However, Westerveld is adamant that Slot must decide on his preferred No.1 – and he sees no reason why Alisson cannot continue as the undisputed top choice.

“No, I don’t think so. [Mikel] Arteta said something at the start of the season. My fellow Dutchman, Bart Verbruggen had that situation last season [at Brighton].

“You should have a no.1 and a good back-up, either an experienced guy who knows he’s no.2 and can come in and doesn’t need to play five games to get rhythm because he’s got experience, or you can have a slightly younger goalkeeper, like Kelleher, who shows himself and the quality.

“At the moment Liverpool are having a luxury problem and hopefully we can have that next season, too.”

Two Kelleher transfers tipped; ‘crazy’ defender set to sign

As for Kelleher, with a year left on his deal and with the Irishman making it clear he wants to establish himself as a No.1 elsewhere, Liverpool will look to sell him on the for the highest possible price this summer.

Bournemouth were recently described by talkSPORT as leading the race to sign the stopper who Liverpool value at £30m.

However, while there is also interest from Newcastle and Chelsea, a potential move to Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United has also been talked up.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are reported to be now pushing hard to sign both Milos Kerkez and Martin Zubimendi in the summer window, with a report revealing how the Anfield chiefs view the two players. Hungarian Kerkez, described as a ‘crazy defender’, is now increasingly likely to sign.

And finally, Slot is also reported to have instructed bosses to do all in their power to land Jeremie Frimping after a final decision on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future was reached.

IN-FOCUS: How Alisson, Kelleher and Mamardashvili compare this season