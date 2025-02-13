Liverpool and Chelsea have both held talks with the agents of Milos Kerkez ahead of a potential summer transfer, and TEAMtalk can reveal the player’s stance on a Bournemouth exit.

The 21-year-old has played a key role in the Cherries’ success this season as Andoni Iraola’s side currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, three points outside the top four.

Kerkez has started all of Bournemouth’s league games this term and has notched two goals and three assists in the process. The Hungarian international is only expected to improve.

TEAMtalk understands that Bournemouth are well aware of the interest in Kerkez and expect bids for him in the summer. They will struggle to keep hold of the left-back, with sources stating that he is ready to make a move to a top club consistently competing in the biggest competitions.

As previously reported, Liverpool are big admirers of Kerkez and they are in the market for a new left-back this summer. He is seen as the perfect long-term replacement for the ageing Andy Robertson, whose form has been inconsistent recently.

A switch to Anfield would be of ‘huge interest’ to Kerkez, per sources, but the Reds are not alone in the race, with Chelsea understood to be keeping an eye on his situation.

Kerkez is under contract with Bournemouth until 2028, which puts the south coast club in a strong position to demand a big fee for his services.

Chelsea, Liverpool in talks with Milos Kerkez’s agents – sources

Chelsea are just as keen to strengthen at left-back as Liverpool, with Enzo Maresca keen to bring in more competition for Marc Cucurella.

The Blues also have Levi Colwill who can play in that position when required but his natural role is as a centre-back.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Chelsea have held discussions with Kerkez’s agents, along with Liverpool and other top sides around Europe.

Bournemouth’s asking price for Kerkez is £40million and that is something the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool can easily afford.

As mentioned, the Cherries are braced for offers and are already looking at potential replacements for Kerkez as they anticipate his departure.

Man Utd have previously shown interest in Kerkez too but opted to bring in Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in January and therefore are less expected to move for the Hungarian in the summer.

Liverpool round-up: Former Man Utd star wanted, Nunez latest

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Liverpool are also interested in former Man Utd left-back Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, who joined Benfica last summer.

It’s claimed that sporting director Richard Hughes has already ‘made contact’ over a potential deal and discussions are ongoing.

Carreras has very quickly made Man Utd look foolish for their decision to part with his services so quickly, and particularly for such a low fee of an initial €6m plus an additional €3m in add-ons.

The 21-year-old has made 34 appearances across all competitions for Benfica this season, scoring three goals and making four assists.

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr came close to signing Darwin Nunez in January.

Romano reports that the two clubs were ‘very close’ to reaching an agreement on the finances of Nunez’s transfer and that the player himself also appeared open to the possibility of a lucrative switch to the Middle East.

The deal, however, collapsed when Liverpool suddenly decided against an exit, given the fact that they still had a shot at four trophies at that time – prior to the weekend’s shock FA Cup exit at Plymouth – and did not want to weaken Slot’s squad.

