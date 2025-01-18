Liverpool are reportedly poised to rival Manchester United for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who has been superb for the Cherries this season.

The 21-year-old is considered to be one of the best attacking full-backs in the Premier League and has played a key role in helping Andoni Iraola’s side rise to joint-fifth in the table.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is understood to be keen to bring in more cover for Reds’ left-back Andy Robertson, who is now 30-years-old and past his prime.

According to journalist Paul Joyce of The Times, Kerkez is firmly on Liverpool’s radar, although it isn’t made clear whether a move could happen this month or at the end of the season.

“Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, will already be assessing left back options, primarily as Andrew Robertson will soon turn 31, with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez among those being considered,” Joyce wrote.

Kerkez has played in all 22 of Bournemoth’s Premier League games this season and has scored two goals and made three assists. He scored a stunning goal against Newcastle today (Saturday) to seal a 4-1 win for his team.

Liverpool currently sit four points clear at the top of the Premier League table, having played one game less than second-placed Arsenal. Despite the Reds’ success this term they are constantly looking at ways to improve the squad with long-term additions and Kerkez is in their thinking.

Bournemouth will demand at least £40m for Kerkez – sources

TEAMtalk transfer insider Ben Jacobs revealed earlier this month that Liverpool do have Kerkez on their radar, although sources close to the club have played down the links.

As mentioned, we understand that Man Utd also hold interest in Kerkez as Ruben Amorim looks to bring in cover for injury plagued duo Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Man Utd are big admirers of Kerkez dating back to even before Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchased his minority stake. Chelsea have also sounded out the Hungarian international previously, but they are happy with their current left-back options.

Sources state that Man Utd are the club with the most concrete interest in Kerkez at this stage despite rivals Liverpool also being keen.

However, we understand that it’ll be difficult for any club to sign Kerkez this month as Bournemouth don’t want to lose him mid-season and will demand a minimum of £40million for his signature.

Whether Man Utd or Liverpool are willing to pay that much for the left-back remains to be seen, but his valuation could rise even more this season if he continues on his current run of form.

Meanwhile, there is reportedly ‘genuine’ interest in prising Darwin Nunez out of Liverpool this month, although Man Utd aren’t one of his suitors despite rumours.

It’s claimed that Saudi interest in signing Nunez this month is ‘genuine,’ but Liverpool are yet to receive an ‘official approach’ from any side.

Two European clubs who are understood to hold interest in signing Nunez are AC Milan and Atletico Madrid, though neither look likely to make a move this month.

In other news, Luis Diaz has reportedly demanded a more lucrative salary offer from Liverpool to sign a contract extension, amid interest from Barcelona.

Barcelona are reportedly confident that Diaz wants to join the LaLiga giants at the end of the season. The Spanish club’s Sporting Director, Deco, has already spoken to people who are closest to the winger and has received positive feedback.

