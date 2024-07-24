Liverpool told to consider bombshell Mo Salah exit on two conditions as Ryan Reynolds plans shock Wrexham talks

Liverpool have been told they should evaluate the future of star forward Mo Salah and potentially cash in this summer, with Ryan Reynolds sensationally throwing Wrexham’s hat into the ring for what would be a blockbuster transfer.

Salah may not have been at his absolute best last season, but he was still a key player for Jurgen Klopp as he notched 25 goals and 14 assists in 44 matches across all competitions. Although, the right winger’s future has been widely speculated in recent months as Liverpool have entered a new era under Klopp’s successor, Arne Slot.

Plus, Liverpool are at growing risk of losing vital trio Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, having allowed all three elite stars to enter the final 12 months of their contracts.

Liverpool held firm last summer and rejected a huge £150million bid for their Egyptian ace from Saudi club Al-Ittihad. The Saudis have been backed to return for Salah during the current transfer window, but only if they find out that the player is open to an Anfield exit. So far, Salah has indicated he is looking to stay at Liverpool.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool ‘make offer’ for ‘magnificent’ Real Madrid star, as Anfield icon set to stay in huge Slot boost

Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James, who made 277 appearances for the Reds between 1992 and 1999, has now weighed in on Salah’s situation.

James thinks Liverpool should sell the 32-year-old if he does not fit into Slot’s style of play and if the right amount of money is offered by another club.

“The logical thing would be to analyse the data around Salah,” he said. “Arne Slot is unlikely to come in and match exactly what Liverpool have done for the last six or seven years. If he wants to implement a change in philosophy as well as tactics, you have to look at the numbers and have an honest conversation about whether Salah enhances what Arne wants to do.

“If there is evidence to suggest not, then you start to look at the numbers of whether or not to keep him, but it has to be a business decision.

Liverpool latest: Mo Salah on the move?

“Unless Mo is going to be the focal point going forward and the numbers suggest he can do that, then there is always going to be a price he can be sold for and someone who can be brought in.

“I’m sure the recruitment team and Arne himself will have a list of names they would like, but there are players already at the club who can make a difference. Look at Cody Gakpo, is this guy showing the form with the Netherlands that he could be showing for Liverpool next season?

“Forget the age thing, I don’t think Mo has dropped off or shown any injury scare which would suggest anything needs to change from that perspective. If Mo is happy to stay and he is part of Arne Slot’s future, then I think he stays for the foreseeable.

“However, if it doesn’t align with Arne’s vision and the money is right, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Mo move on.”

While the Saudis will be at the front of the queue to snap Salah up, should Liverpool decide they are open to offers for the goalscorer, Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has jokingly put his side in the mix.

In an interview with Premier League Productions, Reynolds and his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman discussed Salah.

After Jackman was compared to Salah thanks to his work ethic, consistency and longevity, Reynolds interjected: “Ryan Reynolds [here], co-chairman, Wrexham AFC. Mo, you would be warmly embraced at the Racecourse Ground in North Wales.”

Jackson added: “You wouldn’t get a full 90 minutes but probably like 20 minutes every game,” before Reynolds cheekily responded: “All we need is five. Think about it.”

READ MORE: ‘Mammoth offer’ tabled for Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold as Real Madrid lurk and ‘fresh challenge’ claims arise