A top German source has doubled down on suggestions the terms in Liverpool’s much-anticipated move for Florian Wirtz will be different to what’s being reported.

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Florian Wirtz who has chosen to sign for the Reds ahead of Bayern Munich. Liverpool are understood to have promised Wirtz the No 10 role at Anfield will he his, with attention now turning to the discussions over the transfer fee.

Liverpool’s first bid was worth ‘in excess’ of €100m. Bayer Leverkusen value their talisman at a much loftier €150m and as such, it came as no surprise to learn the opening offer was deemed unsatisfactory.

Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein then led the way when revealing Liverpool had upped the ante by raising their bid to €130m.

That figure still falls some way short of Leverkusen’s dream valuation, though all sources agreed talks between the clubs were positive and an agreement on the transfer fee and payment structure was a matter of when and not if.

However, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg previously insisted Liverpool and Leverkusen were also toying with the idea of including a Reds player in the agreement.

Back on May 24, the reporter wrote: “Understand there is discussion around a deal that would involve Liverpool paying a transfer fee and Leverkusen additionally receiving a player from Liverpool!

“Bayer are searching for a goalkeeper, a central defender, potentially a striker, and a replacement for Wirtz.”

And in a fresh update from Plettenberg over the last 24 hours, the Sky Germany man has again talked up a makeweight being included in a deal.

“A new €125-130m offer from Liverpool for Florian Wirtz has been submitted,” began Plettenberg. “However, there is still no total agreement with Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

“Negotiations are ongoing. A prompt agreement remains the goal of both clubs. It is said to be just a matter of days now.

“There is also continued talk of a Liverpool player who could potentially be included in the deal.

“Wirtz is currently with the German national team in Herzogenaurach. Waiting for the green light to undergo his medical.”

It is not clear whether a Liverpool player would be included on top of the €130m bid, or whether the inclusion of the player would knock a chunk off that amount.

In any case, Plettenberg is adamant it remains a possibility that whatever agreement Liverpool and Leverkusen do shake hands on could see a Reds player move to Germany as collateral.

Which players could Leverkusen take?

As mentioned, the Bundesliga side are seeking to sign a new goalkeeper, central defender, No 10 (direct replacement for Wirtz) and striker.

Leverkusen are in talks to sign Mark Flekken from Brentford who would serve as the new goalkeeper. That would appear to rule Caoimhin Kelleher out of the equation, especially as he’s been lined up by Brentford to replace Flekken.

Jarell Quansah has been mentioned as a centre-back Liverpool are open to offloading this summer. Harvey Elliott – who the Daily Mail state is likely to be pushed out if/when Wirtz arrives – could work as Wirtz’s direct replacement in the No 10 role.

The Reds are expected to sell Darwin Nunez this summer, though they believe they can secure a money-spinning sale to the Saudi Pro League.

As such, the prime candidates appear to be Quansah or Elliott if Liverpool do include a player.

Of course, a makeweight will only be necessary if Leverkusen reject Liverpool’s €130m bid and at the time of this article’s publication, that has not happened.

