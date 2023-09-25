Liverpool contract news: Key Klopp squad man commits future to club until 2027

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas has signed a new long-term contract with the club which will reportedly keep him at Anfield until 2027.

Tsimikas joined the Reds from Olympiacos for £11.7million on a five-year contract in 2020 and has gone on to make 63 appearances, providing 12 assists in that time.

However, he’s made only one league appearance for Liverpool this season when he came off the bench against Bournemouth back in August. He did start the Europa League win over LASK last Thursday though.

The Greece international, speaking to the club’s official website, said: “I feel very glad to be here to extend my contract. I feel like all the sacrifices I did and other things, the work I put in, everything pays off.

“But this keeps me fully motivated for the rest. As I’ve said in many, many interviews, this team has many, many things to achieve all together and I wanted to be from the first minute a part of it.”

Liverpool ace targets more silverware

Tsimikas has now targeted more silverware for the Reds after the club struggled the majority of last term.

He added: “More success, more work and more trophies.

“For me it is the most important thing, to win trophies, to be committed in every situation, to be part of all of this.

“I think this team has very big potential to win more trophies and we will go for it. Everybody, I think, is 100 per cent there [and] focused for the next games and everybody is ready to achieve big things in the future.”

Next up for the Reds is a Carabao Cup clash with Championship side Leicester City at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

