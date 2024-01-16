Countdown is on for Liverpool to sign club’s ‘absolute top player’, as Juventus also spy deal

Liverpool have learned exactly when they will be able to sign a 22-year-old star considered one of the best players at his current club, with a transfer insider providing an update on his situation.

Liverpool have had a very quiet January transfer window so far. The biggest deal they have engineered is recalling Fabio Carvalho from his unsuccessful loan at RB Leipzig and sending him to Championship club Hull City in order to pick up more game time.

Several outlets have suggested that Liverpool are unlikely to make numerous big moves this month as Jurgen Klopp is largely happy with his squad following the summer arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Although, with both Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago out injured, and the latter being tipped to leave Anfield in the summer, Liverpool could probably do with adding another midfielder to their ranks to ensure their return to being genuine title contenders continues.

Morten Frendrup is one player that Liverpool have been backed to move for either in January or at the end of the campaign. He is an uncapped Denmark international who left Brondby for Genoa in January 2022.

Frendrup has since emerged as a crucial player for the Italian side. Statistically, he is a fantastic defensive midfielder, as only Fulham’s Joao Palhinha has completed more tackles than his 75 in Europe’s big five European leagues this term (as per FBref).

On January 2, reports in Italy stated that Liverpool are leading Juventus in the race to sign the Serie A star during January.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has now provided his take on Frendrup’s future. While he has confirmed that several Premier League clubs are tracking the player, which will undoubtedly include Liverpool, they will all have to wait until the summer as Genoa do not want to lose any more vital stars after the departure of Radu Dragusin.

Liverpool target an ‘absolute top player’ for Genoa

“Genoa have sold Radu Dragusin to Tottenham, and they are not going to say goodbye to more top players [until] this summer. Here I am thinking of Morten Frendrup and Albert Gudmundsson, who are two of Genoa’s absolute top players,” Di Marzio said in an interview with Danish source Tipsbladet.

“I am sure that Frendrup and Gudmundsson will be the two most sought-after players in the summer transfer window.

“There will be interest from the Premier League and major Italian clubs. They like Frendrup and the fact that he never misses a game.

“He delivers steadily and well every single time. This is the kind of player any coach would like to have on his team.”

The reporter went on to suggest how much Liverpool will have to pay in order to strike a deal for Frendrup.

“I would like to believe that Genoa will not sell him for less than €15million (£13m),” he added. “They will probably try to get £20.7-26m, but that is probably set too high.

“He lacks the ability to score goals, and therefore I would think that €15m is a fair price for Frendrup.”

