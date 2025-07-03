Liverpool could still offload Luis Diaz this summer if a mega-money offer arrives on the table after a journalist claimed the club’s ‘not-for-sale’ stance could yet force a dramatic U-turn, while Henry Winter has also gushingly praised the Reds for their exceptional balancing of the books this summer.

The Reds have wasted no time strengthening their title-winning squad this summer, with no fewer than six new faces being welcomed through the Anfield doors. And with Arne Slot still looking at bringing in two more new faces, in the form of a new centre-half and a new striker, it could be a very different Liverpool side that takes the field in the 2025/26 campaign to defend their Premier League crown.

However, before the Reds activate the next stage of their rebuilding programme, Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes are next working on offloading a number of stars who are either considered dispensable or, worse, no longer part of the manager’s plans.

To that end, Jarell Quansah on Wednesday finalised his Anfield exit to join Caoimhin Kelleher and Trent Alexander-Arnold as major names to depart this summer.

Luis Diaz is another who has been strongly touted for a move. And with the Colombian said to be unhappy at the club’s refusal to offer him a new deal, which currently has just two years left to run, a number of clubs have been linked with a move.

Indeed, it emerged on Wednesday that Bayern Munich had seen an approach for Diaz rejected by the Reds, who hit back at the Bundesliga champions with a ‘not for sale’ stance.

Despite that, Liverpool journalist David Lynch fears the club will have a breaking point over the 28-year-old’s sale and reckons a ‘crazy-money’ offer could easily tempt them into his sale.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Lynch said: “I think Liverpool are saying he’s not for sale and we don’t want to sell him, but there’s always a point at which a player has a price on their head. If it gets to the point where it’s crazy money, then maybe that’s the point at which Liverpool are brought to the table.

“There are not-for-sale shouts you hear sometimes in a window that you can absolutely take to the bank as true, and that’s generally much later in the window. This early in the window, when Liverpool would have a lot of time to replace the player, then I think crazy money could bring them to the table.”

Luis Diaz sale at Liverpool cannot be discounted

Discussing where the former FC Porto man could end up and what sort of fee could get Liverpool to the table, Lynch continued: “Al-Nassr are interested and there’s talk that they’re interested in offering £70m upwards to Liverpool. That’s a figure where Liverpool would say ‘Look, he’s 28 years old; and as much as two years of a contract protects us, it’s still only two years, so maybe we are at a point where we could make a sale’.

“I think that kind of crazy money is what we’re talking about, and if you do get that kind of money, that allows you to reinvest in someone like an Alexander Isak, because you know that’s going to be an insanely expensive deal. It’s got to be that kind of money.”

Despite that, the likes of David Ornstein and James Pearce continue to stress that Slot has no desire to cash in on a player who played a somewhat understated role in their title triumph.

Perversely, though, as one of the poorest-paid players in the Liverpool squad, Diaz has every right to feel he deserves a new deal. But from Liverpool’s end, as Lynch, explains, do they offer a major pay rise and a new deal to a player who may decline in value and performances over the intervening years.

And as the club has shown in recent times, they often let contracts of players run down, or closer to the end, before making a decision on what happens next.

Either way, Henry Winter has hailed the Reds for their incredible business this summer – and not just on the new arrivals front.

Posting on his X account, Winter marvelled: ‘Richard Hughes and Liverpool obviously doing very smart business upgrading team/squad.

‘£187.5m outlay on Wirtz, Kerkez, Frimpong and Pecsi. Currently linked with Guehi and Ekitike, so potential further substantial outlay there.

‘But they’ll have generated *very roughly* £150m+ if Elliott, Nunez, Morton and Tsimikas follow Quansah, Kelleher, Trent and Phillips out.

‘In the era of PSR, spread of amortised costs and pure profit on home-grown, this is very shrewd, very successful, almost Micawber-level book-balancing by LFC.’

