Liverpool are refusing to give up in their quest to land Dean Huijsen this summer, despite growing reports he is heading to Chelsea, with two journalists offering the Reds fresh hope of a deal amid claims an astonishing six-player trade with Bournemouth could be on the cards.

The Spaniard has emerged as one of the most in-demand stars in world football ahead of this summer window amid a superb first season with Bournemouth and off the back of a tempting £50m exit clause that has put a plethora of big sides on red alert. But while the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle have all expressed an interest, a series of strong reports on Wednesday claimed Huijsen was increasingly likely to accept a move to Chelsea.

Our reporter Fraser Fletcher led the way, revealing that the Bournemouth star is their ‘number one option’ and that the Blues were ‘confident of striking a deal’.

However, the Reds are refusing to simply walk away from the possibility of signing the 20-year-old star, believing his £50m buy-out clause is simply too good an opportunity to miss.

As a result, trusted Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has provided an update on the saga around Huijsen.

Taking to X, he reports: ‘Liverpool have once again made a strong push for Dean Huijsen in recent days! Projects and figures have all been presented. At Liverpool, there are plans to either loan or sell Jarell Quansah, with Huijsen potentially taking over that squad role.

‘LFC, Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle, Real Madrid and several other top clubs are all actively involved in the race for the 20 y/o centre-back gem. His release clause stands at £50m.

‘The player has not yet made a decision – partly because at some interested clubs, the key dominoes are yet to fall.’

Indeed, the two-time capped Spain star is one of three Bournemouth players that Liverpool are chasing this summer, with Milos Kerkez and Antoine Semenyo also high on their wishlist, as per the Daily Mail.

And their columnist Lewis Steele reports that Liverpool hold a ‘trump card’ in the race for all three in-demand stars, with the Cherries keen on three Reds stars in return and with a six-player transfer bonanza potentially on the cards.

The three Liverpool stars Bournemouth are chasing

Indeed, Steele claims Andoni Iraola’s side are looking to raid Liverpool for three of their squad stars this summer, with Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Elliott and teenager winger Ben Doak all on their radar.

And while the possibility of a mass six-player swap deal has been taken off the table by Steele, he claims talks between the clubs over independent deals for all those stars could potentially take place ahead of the summer window.

The most realistic of those targets is understood to be Kelleher. The Irishman is keen to quit Anfield this summer and establish himself as a No.1 at another Premier League side after being pushed down the order by the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

And with just a year left on his deal, Liverpool will not stand in Kelleher’s way of leaving and are hoping to fetch a fee of around £20m for his services.

Our transfer contributor Ben Jacobs has also reported Kelleher is a target for newly-promoted Leeds United, while Chelsea and Newcastle are also keeping tabs on his situation.

Any move for Elliott looks somewhat more difficult to pull off. The playmaker has been frustrated by his lack of minutes under Arne Slot this season, though sources insist he is happy at Anfield and is not putting any pressure on the club to let him move on.

And while Liverpool value him at £40m, reports earlier this week on Football Insider claims the Reds have decided to keep the player at Anfield ahead of next season.

As for Doak, the Scottish teenager has impressed during a season’s loan at Middlesbrough this season. A big hope for the future, the 19-year-old still faces a big battle to claim a regular place in Slot’s side with competition for the wing berths perhaps more fierce at Anfield than at any other club.

Despite that, Liverpool did field some enquiries for the winger in January, with both Bournemouth and Crystal Palace among his suitors. And it remains to be seen if a big-money offer could tempt the Reds into a sale.

Liverpool latest: Stunning Alexander-Arnold U-turn? Star forced out by Salah

Meanwhile, it’s been astonishingly reported that Liverpool are growing more and more hopeful that Trent Alexander-Arnold will REJECT a move to Real Madrid and sign a new contract at Anfield, with a third source now claiming he could stay and two reasons for rejecting the Spanish giants emerging.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are reportedly set to rival Manchester City in the race to sign of the Bundesliga’s biggest names and could launch a record-breaking bid this summer.

And finally, it seems not everyone at Anfield is celebrating the contract renewal of Mo Salah, with one player now reportedly considering his options and with a surprise transfer avenue opening up.

The career so far of Dean Donny Huijsen

By Samuel Bannister

➡️ Huijsen was born in Amsterdam in April 2005.

➡️ His family relocated to Spain in 2010 and he played for Costa Unida CF de Marbella.

➡️ Malaga signed him for their academy in 2015.

➡️ Juventus signed him in 2021, initially to play for their U17 team.

➡️ In January 2023, he was promoted to Juventus’ Next Gen (U23) team, enabling him to play among professionals in Serie C.

➡️ Huijsen earned his senior debut for Juventus in October 2023, coming on as a substitute in a Serie A game.

➡️ Roma took Huijsen on loan in January 2024 at the express wish of Jose Mourinho (who was sacked that same month).

➡️ He scored his first Serie A goal in February 2024 – and then another later that month after carrying the ball out from defence and shooting from distance.

➡️ In March 2024, he committed his international future to Spain, being called up to their U21 team.

➡️ He made his last appearance for Roma in April 2024 and was an unused sub in their last five Serie A games of the season.

➡️ Bournemouth bought Huijsen from Juventus in the summer of 2024, for an initial fee of just €15m (£12.9m).

➡️ He made his Premier League debut in the first game of the season, lasting all 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest.

➡️ He headed in his first goal for Bournemouth in December 2024 after returning to the starting lineup – which he has consistently remained in ever since.

➡️ With Inigo Martinez injured, Huijsen received his first call-up to the Spain senior squad and made his debut as a first-half substitute in the Nations League quarter-final clash against the Netherlands. His second cap followed a few days later in the return leg, providing an assist for Lamine Yamal during extra time.

➡️ With a £50m (€58.5m) exit clause in his Bournemouth deal, the Cherries face a huge fight to keep the player at the Vitality Stadium with a summer move a strong possibility.