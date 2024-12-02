Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract at Liverpool next summer

Liverpool owners FSG have been labelled as “pathetic” by a leading pundit over the failure to tie Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk to new deals and with the trio now less than a month away from being able to secure a move elsewhere.

The Reds deservedly beat four-time reigning champions Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday to move nine points clear at the top of the Premier League with the Anfield success ensuring Arne Slot has now won an incredible 18 of his first 20 games in charge. Well-placed for only their second English league title in 35 years, Liverpool will also hope that 2025 will have big hopes of more silverware going into 2025.

But there is an increasing danger that the Merseysiders will go into the new year with major question marks hanging over all three of their biggest stars with their star trio out of contract at the season’s end and able to sign pre-contract agreements with an overseas club of their choosing from January 1.

And with the Reds now an alarming 30 days from disaster, Paul Merson has seriously scolded Liverpool and their owners for allowing Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk from getting so close to the end of their deals.

“What is happening at Liverpool is a joke, in footballing terms it’s criminal,” Merson wrote in his column for Sportskeeda.

“The people in charge who are letting three of their best players run down their contracts like this should take a look at themselves because it is pathetic!

“This situation should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago or something.”

The situation around Salah has certainly got supporters concerned. The Egyptian was once again at his formidable best on Sunday, setting up Cody Gakpo for the opener and then converting the penalty for his the game’s second. That takes his tally to 13 goals and 11 assists for the season from just 20 games.

Serenaded by Anfield to serve as a reminder of their love and affection for the player, Salah dropped another big reveal on his future after the game.

After the memorable home victory, Salah was asked about it potentially being his last year on Merseyside. He replied: “Honestly it’s in my head. Until now this is the last City game I will play for Liverpool so I was just going to enjoy it.

“The atmosphere was incredible so I will enjoy every second here. Hopefully, we just win the league and will see what will happen.”

On the atmosphere at Anfield, Salah continued: “It’s very special. I don’t take it for granted. I’m enjoying every minute here. It feels like home.

“It’s always a special feeling always scoring at Anfield and winning games. The fans were behind us from the first minute. I’m glad we managed to win the game, we know that City are going to come [at us].”

Speculation over his future has also got the Sky Sports pundits talking and Daniel Sturridge urged FSG to dig deep to retain the Egyptian’s services.

“It’s a Jerry Maguire moment, show me the money! He’s scored what, 224 goals for the club. This season, top scorer, assists, top of that. Where do you replace those numbers?” Sturridge said on Sky Sports Super Sunday.

“It’s either collectively as a team… you’re not gonna find an individual player [who can replace him]. These are rare finds in football.

“A player of Mo Salah’s qualities deserves to be paid. Whether it’s a two to three-year contract. If it’s two years and he’s asking for big dough [money] you’ve got to pay it.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Reds ‘step up’ left-back bid; mega Jones pay-rise

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reported to have ‘stepped up’ their quest to land Milos Kerkez after watching the Hungarian score at Molineux on Saturday as Bournemouth defeated Wolves.

We understand the 21-year-old is the Reds’ top target to be Andy Robertson’s long-term heir and while a move was expected to go through at the season’s end, Liverpool could look to strike a deal sooner amid interest from Man Utd.

Elsewhere it’s been claimed that Curtis Jones is in line for a huge pay-hike with Slot hugely impressed by the Scouser’s performances this season.

Jones has been one of Slot’s big success stories this season, but the midfielder looks set to more than treble his pay at Anfield and you would not believe the wages the star is currently on.

It’s not looking quite so good though for Luis Diaz’s future if Colombian news sources are to be believed. They claim that Liverpool are in ‘disagreement’ with Luis Diaz over the terms of a new contract for the winger, and that could be cause for alarm, with Paris Saint-Germain ’emerging’ as a possible suitor.

