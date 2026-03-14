Peter Crouch expects “whispering” about the position of Liverpool boss Arne Slot could ramp up, with Xabi Alonso “in the equation” after being dismissed by Real Madrid.

Alonso seemed to be the pick of many to take the Liverpool job when Jurgen Klopp left. But he wanted to continue with Bayer Leverkusen, so Slot was given the nod.

When Alonso did become available, Slot had just won the Premier League, so the Spaniard headed to another of his former clubs, Real.

After more than half of the following season, both men are in different positions: Slot has made a big mess of his Premier League title defence, with Liverpool sixth in the table, and Alonso has been sacked by Real.

With pressure ramping up on the former, it could be looking good for the latter to finally take the role many wanted him to a couple of years ago.

Former Reds man Crouch feels there will be people against Slot, knowing Alonso is waiting in the wings.

He told Paddy Power: “I think that Slot will want to stay, of course, but whether or not he does is another matter.

“That’s something for next season but I think they’ll stick with him. It all depends, you know, you’ve got Xabi Alonso available now, that’s something that comes into the equation. I think that’ll always be whispering in the background until he gets another job.”

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Slot has strong Liverpool support

Slot himself doesn’t feel he has to worry, speaking ahead of this weekend’s fixtures of the “support” he is being given.

And that follows on from information gained by insider David Ornstein, who has suggested there should be no worries for the Liverpool boss.

He said: “Liverpool, from what we hear, are steadfastly behind Arne Slot.

“He’s under contract until 2027 and they want him to be their head coach. The hierarchy are determined that he is the man to get things right.

“If they were looking at a recruitment process for coaches, he’s said to be the exact profile that they’d be looking at, and there’s not people on the market that they think better suit what they’re looking for.

“Of course, the situation needs to improve, but they think he can be the man to do that, and he’s happy there, so I’m expecting this [Slot and Liverpool] to go on.”

Liverpool round-up: Reds want Osorio

TEAMtalk is aware that Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in signing Midtjylland’s Dario Osorio, amid the winger’s strong form.

However, source believe he’s most likely to join a club lower down the Premier League first.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Liverpool are plotting a double swoop on Real Madrid, for Eduardo Camavinga and Dean Huijsen.

Both men have previously featured on the Reds’ radar, though a move for the latter seems unlikely after his summer transfer to Real last year.