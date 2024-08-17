Crouch names surprise star who was ‘the difference’ for Liverpool after ‘breath-taking’ second-half display

Peter Crouch has praised Ryan Gravenberch for the role he played in helping Liverpool beat Ipswich Town 2-0 in their first Premier League game of the season, while also lauding the team’s second-half performance.

Liverpool were left frustrated in the first half as Ipswich battled hard and put in a real shift to keep the visitors largely at bay. But Liverpool improved after the break and started to cause Ipswich serious problems around the hour mark.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s influence started to grow and Liverpool should have been 2-0 up when Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota both squandered great chances.

Liverpool eventually got their opening goal though as Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah linked up brilliantly down the right flank before Jota finished past Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton on his left foot.

After setting up Jota for Liverpool’s opener, Salah got among the goals himself in the 65th minute. The right winger played a one-two with Dominik Szoboszlai before poking past Walton to continue his brilliant record of scoring on the first day of the season.

Liverpool should have won at least 3 or 4-0, but new head coach Arne Slot will still be happy with how his team improved in the second half.

When asked about his former side, Crouch said on TNT Sports: “It was chalk and cheese, second half they played some breath-taking football I thought. Some of the short passes, the ways they opened them up…

“Salah was a constant threat. They looked like they were going to score at will, Ipswich did well to hang on.”

Liverpool latest: Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold star in win

Crouch added: “You’ve got to credit Ipswich, they were really on the front foot and had a game plan. It was just whether they could keep that up in the second half and they couldn’t.

“It was a little bit of both, they couldn’t keep the tempo up but also Liverpool increased the quality.

“When they’ve got the players they have [Liverpool], they can pick apart any team in the world. Those top players, Alexander-Arnold…

“The midfield, that was spoken about all summer, ‘this needs to be replaced’… I thought every single one of them was fantastic today.

“Gravenberch receiving the ball, certainly in the second half, was the difference.”

