A Liverpool star who is proving far more vital to the club’s cause than they would’ve expected has doubled down on claims he wants to leave.

With the difficulty level of Liverpool’s fixture list primed to significantly ramp up, the Reds will again be relying on back-up goalkeeper Caomhin Kelleher between the sticks. Kelleher made 26 appearances for Liverpool last term and with Alisson once again injured – this time with a hamstring issue – the Irishman is back in the spotlight.

However, Kelleher has made no secret of his desire to be a regular starter at all times and not just when Alisson is absent through injury. Indeed, the 25-year-old revealed his exit intentions while with the Republic of Ireland in the first international break of the season.

And speaking in an interview with The Telegraph, Kelleher has doubled down on wanting out of Anfield amid his acceptance he’ll never be favoured over Alisson. With Giorgi Mamardashvili signed as Alisson’s eventual successor, Kelleher knows what must be done for the sake of his career.

“I was quite clear [last summer] that I wanted to play first-team football, whether that was here or elsewhere. I wanted to be a No 1,” said Kelleher. “That was my thought process – but it’s always been my thought process because obviously I am a football player and, like every player, I want to play. I’m not going to enjoy myself or be happy sitting on the bench.

“When I was coming through the academy to work my way up, obviously when you first get into the No 2 position you’re happy and it’s progress. I think with anything after a while, maybe after doing a few seasons of a similar thing, you want to keep pushing forward and keep going to the next level.

“I’ve played a lot of games now as well and shown my level. The next step for me is to be playing week in, week out and every week.

“There was some [transfer] interest. It’s normal when you play for a club like Liverpool – and I obviously had a long spell in goal last season and thought I did quite well. It comes hand in hand that when you play for a club like Liverpool then other teams will be interested in you.”

Liverpool have rejected Kelleher bids

Kelleher has never put a foot wrong when starting for the Reds. He’ll face another examination over the next 6-8 weeks, with stern tests against Chelsea, Arsenal, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen on the horizon.

Should he pass those tests with flying colours, Kelleher will only serve to heighten interest in securing his signature next summer.

Kelleher has received interest from the likes of Nottingham Forest in the past. Forest have twice bid for Kelleher, with one offer worth £15m and the other £7m plus Matt Turner as a makeweight.

But with Liverpool reportedly valuing Kelleher in excess of £25m, the Irishman was forced to remain.

It is a situation that has irked the stopper and Liverpool’s change of manager has not softened his desire to become a regular starter. Kelleher is under no ilussion that he must depart to make that happen.

Kelleher added: “I spoke with the manager about the situation – but I was quite clear before he came in and it was never going to change because the fact is that I am up against Alisson and he’s one of the best in the world, so he’s always going to be No 1 and he’s always going to play.

“It’s not the worst thing in the world to stay at a club like Liverpool,” Kelleher went on to acknowledge.

“You get opportunities to play because we’re in so many competitions as well. There are so many games that you are going to play. This isn’t the end of the world.”

Kelleher’s first chance to drum up interest in his signing will come at 4:30 UK time on Sunday when Liverpool host Chelsea.

Latest Liverpool news – Alexander-Arnold update / Wirtz transfer

In other news, journalist Paul Joyce – an authority on Liverpool news – has debunked a major claim regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid.

Marca recently reported Liverpool already know the right-back WON’T sign a new deal at Anfield. Per Joyce, that claim is ‘incorrect.’

In further encouraging news for Liverpool, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has ruled out a January swoop for the right-back. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also revealed Alexander-Arnold is giving priority to talks with Liverpool.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been confirmed as an admirer of Bayer Leverkusen playmaker, Florian Wirtz.

Sky Germany revealed Leverkusen would much rather sell to an overseas side rather than Bayern Munich if they do reluctantly cash in in 2025.

Aside from Liverpool, Arsenal and both Manchester clubs as well as Real Madrid are hovering.

