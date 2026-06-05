RB Leipzig will try and block Liverpool dreams of signing Yan Diomande

RB Leipzig remain confident that Yan Diomande will stay at the club this summer despite Liverpool’s growing determination to sign him, with new Reds boss Andoni Iraola now also fully endorsing the prospective transfer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Iraola has been briefed on Liverpool’s long-standing pursuit of the teenage Ivorian sensation, and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Spaniard is a huge admirer of the winger, viewing him as an ideal fit for his attacking system.

Liverpool have identified Diomande as one of their priority targets and continue to see him as the leading candidate to eventually succeed Mohamed Salah on the right flank. However, despite the Merseyside club stepping up their efforts, RB Leipzig remain confident they can keep hold of one of the most exciting young talents in world football for at least another season.

Liverpool’s admiration for Diomande is nothing new.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last year that the Reds were leading the race for the attacker, having what sources described as daily contact with his representatives over a summer 2026 transfer. Their interest in him, which actually dates back to his time with Leganes in Spain, has only intensified since then.

Sources have confirmed that Liverpool have watched Diomande more closely than any other club, with the club’s recruitment staff convinced he possesses all the qualities required to become a star at Anfield.

The Reds have maintained regular contact with the player’s representatives and have also made their intentions clear to key figures within the Red Bull network.

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool have spoken with senior Red Bull figures over a potential deal, including former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, to underline their desire to bring Diomande to the Premier League.

The club had hoped to make significant progress before the World Cup finals and remain keen to strike while they believe they have an opportunity.

However, Leipzig continue to stand firm over a sale, and sources can now explain the very genuine doubts that are being cast over a potential deal…

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Leipzig standing firm on fee as Diomande rows back on Liverpool transfer

Sources have reiterated to TEAMtalk that €100million (£86m) is the starting point for any negotiations involving Diomande, although their preference is not to sell at all this summer.

The Bundesliga club believe another season in Germany would benefit both the player and themselves, allowing his value and development to continue accelerating.

Crucially – and this could prove hugely detrimental to Liverpool – Diomande is not pushing for a move.

The teenager is currently focused on the World Cup finals and is determined to make an impact on football’s biggest stage.

The tournament carries particular significance for the winger, whose formative years were spent in the United States. In fact, Diomande was still playing for a Florida-based academy less than 18 months ago before embarking on his remarkable rise to the top level of European football.

His progress has been extraordinary.

As TEAMtalk has previously revealed, Red Bull’s hierarchy regard Diomande as their most exciting prospect since Erling Haaland emerged through their system.

That belief has only been strengthened by a stunning breakthrough campaign in which the youngster contributed 20 goals and assists while establishing himself as one of Europe’s most coveted young attackers.

Liverpool are far from alone in monitoring the situation.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have all tracked Diomande extensively and remain aware of developments surrounding his future. Of those, PSG are believed to have the firmest interest after Liverpool.

However, it is the Merseysiders’ interest which is undoubtedly the strongest as of now.

TEAMtalk understands that as the Reds finalised the appointment of Iraola, Diomande was among the players discussed as part of Liverpool’s transfer plans.

Sources say the Spaniard was informed of the club’s intention to pursue the winger and immediately endorsed the strategy.

Iraola’s high-intensity style places huge emphasis on dynamic wide attackers, and there is a belief within Liverpool that Diomande has the attributes to flourish under the new head coach.

Indeed, some within the club view him as a potential cornerstone of the next generation at Anfield.

For now, though, Leipzig remain calm.

Despite Liverpool’s efforts, mounting interest from Europe’s elite and Diomande’s rapidly growing reputation, the Bundesliga side remain confident that the Ivorian starlet will still be wearing their colours when the new season gets underway.

Whether Liverpool can change that before the summer window closes remains one of the biggest transfer stories to watch.

Earlier this week, Diomande dropped a massive clue on his potential next club, having revealed his ‘love’ for that particular project.

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