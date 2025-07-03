Liverpool have made it clear how much they are willing to pay for Marc Guehi, sources have told TEAMtalk, with the Crystal Palace defender’s stance on a potential move to Anfield this summer also revealed.

Although Liverpool won the Premier League title with ease last season, manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes have not been resting on their laurels and have been very active in the summer transfer window. Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman have already been signed, with Giorgi Mamardashvili also set to team up with the Liverpool squad when pre-season begins.

Another player who could find himself playing for Liverpool next season is Palace and England international central defender Guehi.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are determined to sign Guehi in the summer transfer window and are working hard to get a deal done.

Although Liverpool and Palace are in talks, the two Premier Lague clubs have not found an agreement yet on the transfer fee.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are willing to offer a total package of up to £40/45m including bonuses.

The Merseyside club are not planning to go beyond that figure.

On the other hand, after showing initial openness to that valuation in early talks, Palace have slightly increased their demands, hoping to get a bit more from the deal.

Despite this, Liverpool are staying firm. The Reds believe their budget is fair and are using the player’s strong desire to join as leverage in the negotiations.

Guehi has been at Palace since 2021 and is out of contract at the FA Cup winners at the end of next season.

Marc Guehi wants Liverpool move – sources

TEAMtalk reported on June 21 that Liverpool were very close to reaching an agreement on personal terms with Guehi.

The Premier League champions were finalising the finer details with the 24-year-old defender at the time.

TEAMtalk can now reveal that Liverpool and Guehi have agreed on a five-year contract with a one-year option for the Reds to extend the deal.

The former Chelsea prospect has made it clear that he only wants to join Liverpool and is not considering other options.

Talks between Liverpool and Palace are still ongoing, and Slot’s side are hoping to bridge the gap soon.

However, Liverpool remain clear: £45m is the maximum they will pay to bring the Palace defender to Anfield this summer.

