Liverpool transfers: Crystal Palace raid explodes into life after Glasner lines up replacement signing

Crystal Palace have lined up a Bundesliga-based player to potentially replace Marc Guehi whose representatives have been in contact with Liverpool over a summer switch to Anfield, per reports.

Guehi, 23, has excelled ever since leaving Chelsea for Crystal Palace in a deal worth £18m nearly three years ago. Guehi has struck up a solid partnership at centre-half with Joachim Andersen. His stellar displays at club level have made Guehi a regular in Gareth Southgate’s England squads.

Liverpool will embark on a new chapter in their history this summer when Arne Slot replaces Jurgen Klopp.

A handful of high profile stars are expected to follow Klopp out, beginning with Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara whose contracts both expire this summer.

Liverpool will require a direct replacement for Matip who will go down as one of the greatest free agent pick-ups in Premier League history.

TEAMtalk exclusively learned back in March that Liverpool had made initial overtures to Guehi. Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea also admire the defender, but it was the Reds who made contact with Guehi’s camp.

Palace are understood to value their centre-half around the £50m mark. In the event Guehi does leave Selhurst Park this summer, Chelsea will be due a portion of the proceeds through a sell-on clause. Reports have differed as to the percentage it’s set at, with some suggesting 20 percent and other stating 25 percent.

In any case, what is clear is Guehi is a man in demand at Anfield and Liverpool need a replacement for Matip.

According to a fresh update from the Telegraph, Palace appear to be gearing up for a sale.

Maxence Lacroix to replace Marc Guehi?

They stated Guehi’s long-term future in the capital is ‘uncertain’ and as such, Palace are exploring a replacement signing.

Palace – seemingly at the behest of manager Oliver Glasner – are primed to join the race for Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix.

Glasner briefly managed the French centre-back at Wolfsburg in the 2020/21 campaign. Wolfsburg secured an impressive fourth-placed finish that year and thus qualified for the Champions League.

Lacroix remains highly rated by Glasner who was the driving force behind his transfer to Wolfsburg from French side Sochaux.

AC Milan are also circling over the 24-year-old, though the chance to reunite with his former manager in the Premier League could appeal.

Palace accelerating their potential move for Lacroix would be a sure-fire sign Guehi is on the way out.

