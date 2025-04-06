Curtis Jones blasted for ‘just awful’ display in Liverpool defeat that ‘blinded’ Mo Salah

Curtis Jones was deployed at right-back again by Arne Slot in Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat to Fulham and the 24-year-old has received criticism online for his ‘poor’ performance.

Jones, whose natural position is in midfield, has been deployed at left-back in Liverpool’s last two league games, due to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury.

Slot opted to go with Jones in the defeat to Fulham despite having young right-back Conor Bradley available. He made a major error for Fulham’s first goal and Alex Iwobi had him on toast, particularly in the first half. Bradley eventually came on in the 67th-minute and Liverpool’s structure was better as a result.

Following the game, fans took to X to criticise Jones, and Slot’s decision to play him out-of-position. @whrlpooll posted: “There’s genuine Liverpool fans who will look you in the eye and say Curtis Jones is a top player it’s scary honestly”

@CF_Compss said: “Start Curtis Jones and you’re more likely to drop points it’s as simple as that He’s started 7 of the 9 games they’ve dropped points this season”, before @ZachTS_ responded: “Just so so poor from him. In all fairness he is not a right-back but even so, just awful.”

@Guggsey seemed to agree with @ZachTS_’s view on Jones playing at right-back, stating: “Curtis Jones at RB would be fine, if Curtis Jones could remember he’s playing at RB and actually run back when Fulham start coming forwards.

And @StrawHatShonen believes that Mo Salah, who failed to make much of an impact on the game, is suffering as a result of Jones playing at right-back. “Curtis Jones at right-back handicaps Salah so much the guy does nothing well on the right he’s blind and his decision making is as a slow as a snail,” they posted. “Salah has got 0 early passes from Jones in 2 games.”

Liverpool linked with TWO potential right-back signings

Liverpool’s first-choice right-back Alexander-Arnold is set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer and his departure this summer, which looks nailed on, will leave a major void in their squad.

Bradley is undoubtedly a top prospect but Slot doesn’t seem fully convinced yet and Jones clearly isn’t the solution either.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has revealed that Liverpool are already looking at potential replacements for Alexander-Arnold.

We understand that Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong in action on multiple occasions this season.

Frimpong is a target for the Reds but they will face competition for his signature, with Premier League rivals Manchester City also keen on the 24-year-old.

Another option for Liverpool is Rayo Vallecano and Romania right-back Andrei Ratiu, who has been impressive this season.

Ratiu has played in all but two of Vallecano’s LaLiga games this season, helping the Spanish club to keep six clean sheets and contributing two goals and three assists in the process.

Ratiu has a £21m release clause in his Vallecano contract, a bargain for a player of his quality.

