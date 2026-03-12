Curtis Jones, seen here celebrating with Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch, could leave Liverpool this summer

Curtis Jones appears to be heading rapidly towards the Liverpool exit door, with the player increasingly open to taking the next step in his career, and with TEAMtalk sources revealing why FSG are unlikely to block his sale this summer.

The 25-year-old, born and raised in the Toxteth area of the city, has risen through the Liverpool academy ranks after joining as a nine-year-old, going on to make 215 appearances for his boyhood club. A total of 82 of those have come under the 20-month tenure of Arne Slot, with the Dutchman a huge admirer of the qualities that Jones brings.

However, with just under 16 months remaining on his contract at Anfield and with talks over an extension yet to yield a positive outcome, the possibility of a departure this summer looks increasingly likely as the days and weeks trickle by.

Indeed, Jones was the subject of interest from Inter Milan in the January window, and while the move did ultimately not come to fruition, it remains a genuine option ahead of the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur, should they retain their Premier League status, have also been linked with the six-cap England international.

In light of that, TEAMtalk revealed back in February that talks over a new deal had stalled and that the possibility of Jones’ exit could not be ruled out.

Now respected Liverpool FC journalist David Lynch has backed that up and has explained why the star appears open to leaving.

“He was open to the Inter idea, which, again, you know, he could have shut that down immediately; it would have got to his agents, and they’d have said, ‘No, I’m Liverpool, I’m going to stay here.’ That story wouldn’t have gone anywhere,” Lynch told Anfield Index.

“So the fact that he seemed like he was open to it is a little bit of a concern, really. Again, you know, if he does want to go and play more frequently, Liverpool are probably not going to be able to offer that to him.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Sources confirm why Jones is weighing up Liverpool future

Now into his eighth season as a Liverpool first-teamer, the thought of Liverpool losing their second Scouser in the space of 12 months would rip the heart out the Reds side and see them lose a key part of their core identity.

Providing that connection between the fans and the first-team, Jones is an important figurehead of the modern-day Liverpool FC.

Yet, despite becoming a more trusted member of the squad under Slot, he does not quite get the regular minutes he craves and continues to be seen as a squad man, providing reliable back-up to the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

As a result, and with his contract ticking down, we understand FSG would very much be open to offers this summer if the price were right and with Jones himself seemingly keen to go and play somewhere where he can become a more central figure.

Indeed, while Inter Milan remain in pursuit, TEAMtalk can reveal that Tottenham held conversations with Liverpool about Jones before ultimately moving for Conor Gallagher in January.

Spurs remain attentive to his situation, as do Newcastle United, while Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have also made enquiries.

Palace view him as a potential successor to Adam Wharton, and Forest are weighing him up as a replacement for Elliot Anderson, with both midfielders expected to depart this summer.

Interest is not limited to England. As mentioned, Inter Milan remain keen, while Atalanta, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund have been alerted to his potential availability and are tracking the situation with growing interest.

Jones, for his part, wants clarity. He remains committed to fighting for his place, but he will seek concrete assurances from Liverpool before deciding whether his future lies at Anfield or elsewhere.

In light of all that, Reds boss Slot has sent club overlords FSG a defiant message over why keeping Jones at Anfield – a player he considers as the heartbeat of his side owing to his Toxteth upbringing – is paramount.

Latest Liverpool news: FSG told to replace Salah with ‘perfect heir’; Van de Ven decision

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been warned that the time to replace Mohamed Salah is now upon them, with the Egyptian having been on decline since December 2024, according to one observer, though TEAMtalk sources can quickly deflate his hopes of the Reds landing on a £140m-rated replacement.

Another Reds stalwart linked with the exit door is Alisson Becker, and the latest from Italy has revealed what Liverpool are really thinking over the Brazilian’s future after he recently succumbed to another injury.

On the incoming front, the Reds have been given the all-clear to sign an impressive Champions League defender after he revealed his love for Liverpool FC.

And finally, amid reports linking the Reds with a £100m move for Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven, a new report has detailed why the Reds have now turned their noses up at a deal, while the Netherlands international has opened up how Spurs’ struggles has impacted his mental health.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.